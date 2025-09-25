Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 17

Candice Ward/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 17 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:
- Dedrick Mills needs 46 rushing yards for his first 1,000-yard campaign.
- Brady Oliveira needs 127 rushing yards for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. He has 299 In his last three games.
- James Butler needs 11 rushing yards for his third 1,000-yard season.
- KeeSean Johnson is 31 receiving yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season.
- A.J. Ouellette is 58 rushing yards from his second career 1,000-yard campaign. He also has 19 career rushing majors.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 17 below:
WEEK 17 IN THE CFL
Stats and storylines heading into this week’s action
FROM THIS MOMENT ON
(Team | Remaining schedule | Combined record)
WEST DIVISION
- Saskatchewan | @EDM, @OTT, TOR, @WPG, BC | 28-42 (.400)
- Calgary | @MTL, @BC, @HAM, TOR, @EDM | 33-37 (.471)
- Winnipeg | HAM, Bye, @EDM, SSK, MTL | 31-24 (.564)
- BC | TOR, CGY, Bye, EDM, @SSK | 28-26 (.519)
- Edmonton | SSK, Bye, WPG, @BC, CGY | 32-22 (.593)
EAST DIVISION
- Hamilton | @WPG, @TOR, CGY, Bye, OTT | 24-31 (.436)
- Montreal | CGY, Bye, OTT, @OTT, @WPG | 23-32 (.418)
- Toronto | @BC, HAM, @SSK, @CGY, Bye | 34-20 (.630)
- Ottawa | Bye, SSK, @MTL, MTL, @HAM | 33-22 (.600)
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- 39-of-62 games have been won by a team that trailed earlier in the game with 11 of those victories coming after balling behind by 10+ points.
- Winning teams have converted 67 per cent of red zone chances into TDs, while losing teams sit at 55 per cent.
- There have been seven walk-off field goal victories this season and 17 from 2024-25. There were six in 2022-23.
- Winnipeg won last week with three completed passes, becoming the first team to win with three or fewer since 1975.
CGY (8-5) at MTL (7-7)
- Week 8: MTL 23 – CGY 21
- Calgary’s last victory at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium was in 2018.
- The Stampeders are tied for first in points off turnovers (41).
- Last week, Calgary allowed 50+ points at home for the first time since 1989.
- Calgary leads the league in offensive touchdowns allowed (25).
- Vernon Adams Jr. is 49 passing yards shy of his third 3,000+ yard season.
- Dedrick Mills needs 46 rushing yards for his first 1,000-yard campaign.
- Damon Webb needs five defensive tackles for 250 in his career.
- Montreal is 4-0-1 in the teams’ past five meetings.
- Last week, the Alouettes won their third game of the season by a margin of two points or less.
- Montreal allows the fewest yards per play (6.36).
- Jason Maas’ next victory will be his 70th, tying Hugh Campbell for 21st all-time.
- At 8-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Danny McManus for the best stretch to begin a career.
- Darnell Sankey has recorded six or more tackles in each of his last five games.
TOR (5-9) at BC (7-7)
- Week 12: BC 34 – TOR 52
- The teams rank first and second in yards per game (BC – 321.6 and TOR – 312.6).
- Toronto has taken the most penalties per game (8.6).
- Nick Arbuckle is a career 1-2 against BC. This season, he has passed for 240+ yards and at least one TD in each start. Jarrett Doege has never started against BC.
- In Week 12, Jake Herslow (149) and Dejon Brissett (118) had 100+ receiving yard games.
- Herslow has at least one touchdown in each of his past six games with a total of nine, as well as 30 receptions for 470 yards.
- In his last four games, Kevin Mital has 27 receptions.
- BC currently owns the most productive offence in league history at 7.9 yards per play.
- The Lions allow the fewest passing yards per game (262).
- BC has scored 30+ points in each of its past seven games – the team’s longest streak since 1991.
- Nathan Rourke needs 65 passing yards to become the first Canadian QB to eclipse 4,000 yards in a single season.
- James Butler needs 11 rushing yards for his third 1,000-yard season.
- In his last two games, Mathieu Betts has six sacks. His next will make him the 17th Canadian to reach 40 in a career.
HAM (9-5) at WPG (7-7)
- Week 15: WPG 21 – HAM 32
- Winnipeg has won the teams’ past four matchups at Princess Auto Stadium with Hamilton’s last win coming in 2019.
- Hamilton leads the league in turnovers forced (32); Winnipeg has made the most turnovers (37).
- Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 13-8 against Winnipeg, while Zach Collaros is 5-4 against Hamilton. In their head-to-head meetings, Collaros is 8-5.
- The Ticats are 5-2 on the road.
- The Tiger-Cats have averaged 166 rushing yards in their last three games, compared to 72 across their first 11.
- Tim White needs 10 receiving yards to pass Andrew Grigg (5,293) and move into 10th on all-time in Hamilton.
- Greg Bell has 490 yards from scrimmage in his last three games.
- Winnipeg leads the league with 121.5 rushing yards per game.
- Brady Oliveira needs 127 rushing yards for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. He has 299 In his last three games.
- Trey Vaval ranks third in the league with 1,747 combined yards.
- Willie Jefferson leads the league in pass knockdowns (15).
SSK (10-3) at EDM (5-9)
- Week 8: EDM 18 – SSK 21
- Saskatchewan has not lost two straight this season. The team is coming off a bye and it is 5-2 on a week’s rest since 2023.
- Trevor Harris has passed for 200+ yards in each of his 12 starts.
- KeeSean Johnson is 31 receiving yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season.
- A.J. Ouellette is 58 rushing yards from his second career 1,000-yard campaign. He also has 19 career rushing majors.
- In Week 15, his third game back in the CFL, Ajou Ajou collected eight receptions for 95 yards.
- In Week 8, Cody Fajardo faced his former team for the first time and passed for a season-high 346 yards. He has not thrown an interception in his last 125 passing attempts.
- Justin Rankin leads the league with 14 big plays.
- In his past six games, Joel Dublanko has two sacks and 42 defensive tackles, including a career-high 11 last week.