Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 17

TORONTO — Week 17 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:

Dedrick Mills needs 46 rushing yards for his first 1,000-yard campaign.

Brady Oliveira needs 127 rushing yards for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. He has 299 In his last three games.

James Butler needs 11 rushing yards for his third 1,000-yard season.

KeeSean Johnson is 31 receiving yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season.

A.J. Ouellette is 58 rushing yards from his second career 1,000-yard campaign. He also has 19 career rushing majors.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 17 below:

WEEK 17 IN THE CFL

Stats and storylines heading into this week’s action

FROM THIS MOMENT ON

​(Team | Remaining schedule | Combined record)

WEST DIVISION

Saskatchewan | @EDM, @OTT, TOR, @WPG, BC | 28-42 (.400)

Calgary | @MTL, @BC, @HAM, TOR, @EDM | 33-37 (.471)

Winnipeg | HAM, Bye, @EDM, SSK, MTL | 31-24 (.564)

BC | TOR, CGY, Bye, EDM, @SSK | 28-26 (.519)

Edmonton | SSK, Bye, WPG, @BC, CGY | 32-22 (.593)

EAST DIVISION

Hamilton | @WPG, @TOR, CGY, Bye, OTT | 24-31 (.436)

Montreal | CGY, Bye, OTT, @OTT, @WPG | 23-32 (.418)

Toronto | @BC, HAM, @SSK, @CGY, Bye | 34-20 (.630)

Ottawa | Bye, SSK, @MTL, MTL, @HAM | 33-22 (.600)

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

39-of-62 games have been won by a team that trailed earlier in the game with 11 of those victories coming after balling behind by 10+ points.

Winning teams have converted 67 per cent of red zone chances into TDs, while losing teams sit at 55 per cent.

There have been seven walk-off field goal victories this season and 17 from 2024-25. There were six in 2022-23.

Winnipeg won last week with three completed passes, becoming the first team to win with three or fewer since 1975.

CGY (8-5) at MTL (7-7)

Week 8: MTL 23 – CGY 21

Calgary’s last victory at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium was in 2018.

The Stampeders are tied for first in points off turnovers (41).

Last week, Calgary allowed 50+ points at home for the first time since 1989.

Calgary leads the league in offensive touchdowns allowed (25).

Vernon Adams Jr. is 49 passing yards shy of his third 3,000+ yard season.

Damon Webb needs five defensive tackles for 250 in his career.

Montreal is 4-0-1 in the teams’ past five meetings.

Last week, the Alouettes won their third game of the season by a margin of two points or less.

Montreal allows the fewest yards per play (6.36).

Jason Maas’ next victory will be his 70 th , tying Hugh Campbell for 21 st all-time.

, tying Hugh Campbell for 21 all-time. At 8-0 as a starter, Davis Alexander is tied with Danny McManus for the best stretch to begin a career.

Darnell Sankey has recorded six or more tackles in each of his last five games.

TOR (5-9) at BC (7-7)

Week 12: BC 34 – TOR 52

The teams rank first and second in yards per game (BC – 321.6 and TOR – 312.6).

Toronto has taken the most penalties per game (8.6).

Nick Arbuckle is a career 1-2 against BC. This season, he has passed for 240+ yards and at least one TD in each start. Jarrett Doege has never started against BC.

In Week 12, Jake Herslow (149) and Dejon Brissett (118) had 100+ receiving yard games.

Herslow has at least one touchdown in each of his past six games with a total of nine, as well as 30 receptions for 470 yards.

In his last four games, Kevin Mital has 27 receptions.

BC currently owns the most productive offence in league history at 7.9 yards per play.

The Lions allow the fewest passing yards per game (262).

BC has scored 30+ points in each of its past seven games – the team’s longest streak since 1991.

Nathan Rourke needs 65 passing yards to become the first Canadian QB to eclipse 4,000 yards in a single season.

In his last two games, Mathieu Betts has six sacks. His next will make him the 17th Canadian to reach 40 in a career.

HAM (9-5) at WPG (7-7)

Week 15: WPG 21 – HAM 32

Winnipeg has won the teams’ past four matchups at Princess Auto Stadium with Hamilton’s last win coming in 2019.

Hamilton leads the league in turnovers forced (32); Winnipeg has made the most turnovers (37).

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 13-8 against Winnipeg, while Zach Collaros is 5-4 against Hamilton. In their head-to-head meetings, Collaros is 8-5.

The Ticats are 5-2 on the road.

The Tiger-Cats have averaged 166 rushing yards in their last three games, compared to 72 across their first 11.

Tim White needs 10 receiving yards to pass Andrew Grigg (5,293) and move into 10 th on all-time in Hamilton.

on all-time in Hamilton. Greg Bell has 490 yards from scrimmage in his last three games.

Winnipeg leads the league with 121.5 rushing yards per game.

Trey Vaval ranks third in the league with 1,747 combined yards.

Willie Jefferson leads the league in pass knockdowns (15).

SSK (10-3) at EDM (5-9)