Nick Arbuckle to start vs. Lions on Friday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have announced via depth chart that quarterback Nick Arbuckle will start in Week 17 against the BC Lions.

Arbuckle missed the Argos’ Week 16 loss to the Montreal Alouettes with a calf injury suffered in Week 15. Backup Jarret Doege started in his place and completed 25 of 37 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Arbuckle has appeared in 13 games this season for the Boatmen and ranks second in the league in passing yards (4,089) and passing touchdowns (25).

The Argos travel to Vancouver to face the Lions on Friday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.