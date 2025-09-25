Vernon Adams Jr., Davis Alexander to start in Week 17

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes will both have their starters at quarterback when they meet on Friday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The Stampeders announced on Thursday via depth chart that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will start in Week 17. Later on Thursday the Alouettes also announced via depth chart that Alexander will be back in the lineup.

Adams Jr. left the game against the BC Lions in Week 16 with a back injury and had to be replaced with backup pivot P.J. Walker.

RELATED

Adams Jr. was a limited participant in practice to start the week, but progressed to full participation on Wednesday before being announced as the starter on Thursday.

The veteran has appeared in 12 games in 2025, completing 195 of 301 passes for 2,951 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Alexander returns to the Alouettes lineup for the first time since Week 7. The quarterback went a perfect 4-0 so far in 2025, but was dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of the season. Alexander has completed 88 of 121 passes for 1,106 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions this season, while adding nine carries for 87 yards and a touchdown as a runner.

The Stamps travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes on Friday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.