Vote now for your All-CFL team

TORONTO — Get ready to make your All-CFL selections!

The All-CFL Fan Vote is now open. Between Thursday, September 25 and Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET fans can be a part of All-CFL voting alongside media and head coaches.

Each fan can vote three times, with the ballot counting toward that player being named to the Divisional All-CFL and All-CFL teams. All three ballots count toward a chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize.

Fans’ All-CFL ballots will include one player at each position for a total of 10 players per ballot.

The East Division All-CFL, West Division All-CFL and All-CFL teams will each be composed of a total of 27 players and announced at a later date: