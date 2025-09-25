Follow CFL

September 25, 2025

Vote now for your All-CFL team

TORONTO — Get ready to make your All-CFL selections!

The All-CFL Fan Vote is now open. Between Thursday, September 25 and Sunday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET fans can be a part of All-CFL voting alongside media and head coaches.

Each fan can vote three times, with the ballot counting toward that player being named to the Divisional All-CFL and All-CFL teams. All three ballots count toward a chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize.

Fans’ All-CFL ballots will include one player at each position for a total of 10 players per ballot.

The East Division All-CFL, West Division All-CFL and All-CFL teams will each be composed of a total of 27 players and announced at a later date:

  • One quarterback
  • One running back
  • Five receivers
  • Five offensive linemen (one centre, two guards and two offensive tackles)
  • Four defensive linemen (two defensive ends and two defensive tackles)
  • Three linebackers (two linebackers and one cover linebacker)
  • Five defensive backs (two cornerbacks, two halfbacks and one safety)
  • One kicker
  • One punter
  • One special teams player
