112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Ticats eye post-season berth, Division title

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats could punch their ticket to the post-season in Week 17.

Not only do they have the potential to book their spot in the playoffs, they could claim the East Division title as well.

In the West, Calgary has the potential to clinch a playoff berth and Saskatchewan, who clinched a post-season spot two weeks ago, can possibly secure a home playoff date.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR LOSS or HAM WIN = HAM clinches playoff berth and home playoff date

MTL LOSS and HAM WIN = HAM claims division title; will host Eastern Final at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET

WEST DIVISION

CGY WIN and TOR LOSS and EDM LOSS = CGY clinches playoff berth

BC LOSS and SSK WIN = SSK secures a home playoff date

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 17 SCHEDULE