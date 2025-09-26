112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Ticats eye post-season berth, Division title

Playoffs September 26, 2025
- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats could punch their ticket to the post-season in Week 17.
Not only do they have the potential to book their spot in the playoffs, they could claim the East Division title as well.
In the West, Calgary has the potential to clinch a playoff berth and Saskatchewan, who clinched a post-season spot two weeks ago, can possibly secure a home playoff date.
The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
WEST DIVISION
PLAYOFF PICTURE
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.
WEEK 17 SCHEDULE