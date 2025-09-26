3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Edmonton in Week 17

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Saskatchewan spent Week 16 on a bye and is on top of the West Division with a 10-3 record.

Edmonton has dropped back-to-back games and will be playing with heavy hearts after the passing of owner Larry Thompson earlier this week.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. BYE BABY BYE

Saskatchewan is 1-1 off a bye week this season, and the most recent one came at a good time, considering the defence surrendered a season-high 48 points to Montreal in Week 15. Head coach Corey Mace needs strong efforts from defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., linebacker C.J. Reavis and lineman Micah Johnson to keep the Elks’ offence off the board.

2. SAMUEL EMILUS MAKES HIS RETURN

The last time Samuel Emilus played was back in Week 8 when the Riders downed the Elks, 21-18, thanks in large part to 113 yards and a touchdown from the team’s star receiver. He returns after dealing with a knee injury, and will be needed to help the offence move downfield.

3. A RESTED TREVOR HARRIS

A late-season bye should benefit veteran quarterback Trevor Harris. One of the league’s most proficient passers over his 13 seasons, he’ll aim to take advantage of an Elks secondary that’s allowing 297.1 yards per game.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. NO MORE MORAL VICTORIES

Edmonton’s last two losses have come by a total of three points, but with just four games left and being on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, it’s all about coming away with a win this week. A full 60-minute effort and strong play in all three phases will be needed.

2. HOME SWEET HOME

The Elks may possess a 5-9 record, but have played to a 3-3 mark at home. The players hope their fans will help them create an uncomfortable atmosphere for the Riders.

3. QUARTERBACK SHOWDOWN

Realistically, the quarterback could be a key to victory every single week, but this matchup is a can’t-miss, as it’s veteran versus veteran. Cody Fajardo threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns in that Week 8 loss to Saskatchewan, a performance head coach Mark Kilam would take his chances with again.

NEED TO KNOW: