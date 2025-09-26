3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 17 win over Calgary

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes wanted to put on a show for the home crowd on Friday night, and they did just that with a 38-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders that included over 300 yards in the air from Davis Alexander, Shea Patterson coming clutch in the red zone and more.

Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders fought until the final whistle, but the Als defence also made it difficult playing solid to keep the ball in their offence’s hands.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Calgary Stampeders.

3 – SHEA PATTERSON TOUCHDOWNS

The Montreal Alouettes got a hat trick out of Patterson on Friday night, as he willed his way into the end zone on three separate occasions to help the Alouettes stay in front of the Stampeders all night.

It’s Patterson’s second multi-touchdown game this season, as he scored twice against Saskatchewan in Week 15, and first this season with three touchdowns. The two games with more than one touchdown are the two games Patterson has scored rushing touchdowns in this season.

350 – DAVIS ALEXANDER PASSING YARDS

After missing eight games with a hamstring injury, Alexander is in the history books with his winning performance on Friday.

With his one touchdown pass and 350 yards, he also set a CFL record with nine straight wins as a starter to begin his career. Despite not playing since Week 7, Alexander completed 26 of 36 pass attempts in his return, and helped the Alouettes to a massive win.

4 – MONTREAL DEFENSIVE SACKS

Montreal’s offence may have had a strong game with Alexander returning and Patterson finding the end zone three times, but Montreal’s defence had just as solid of a game that allowed the Als offence to be on the field more and more.

With four sacks for a total of 21 yards lost, Montreal’s defence continued to force pressure on Adams Jr., also intercepting him once, and allowed for Montreal to have 32 minutes of possession in the game thanks to their efforts.