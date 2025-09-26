7 players fined after Week 16 action

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League has announced that seven players have been fined following actions in Week 16.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued seven fines from Week 16.

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has been fined for delivering an illegal low block on BC defensive back Garry Peters and defensive lineman Mathieu Betts.

Calgary wide receiver Erik Brooks has also been fined for delivering an illegal low block on Betts.

Winnipeg linebacker Tony Jones and defensive lineman Cameron Lawson have each been fined for delivering high hits on Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown.

Hamilton defensive back Jamal Peters has been fined for delivering a high hit on Edmonton wide receiver Arkell Smith.

Hamilton linebacker Ryan Baker has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton defensive lineman Richard Jibunor.

Edmonton defensive lineman Jordan Williams has been fined for delivering a high hit on Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Upon further review, three additional fines have been issued from Week 15.

Edmonton defensive back Kenneth Logan Jr., and Toronto defensive linemen Anthony Lanier II and J-Min Pelley, have been fined for committing non-football acts – striking opposing players during a post-game altercation.

