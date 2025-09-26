How every CFL team can make this playoffs this year

As we enter Week 17 of the 2025 CFL season, every team is still alive as the push for the playoffs is on.

While everyone still being in contention isn’t new, it is worth celebrating, as various clubs have shown over the past decade that getting hot at the right time can be more important than front-running for large chunks of the season.

Saskatchewan and Hamilton are currently two games out in front of their respective divisions, with Calgary and Montreal giving chase, but anything is possible with five weeks left.

Let’s lay out the platform on which our closing stages of the 2025 regular season will be performed.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

9-5 (First in East Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: at WPG, at TOR, vs. CGY, vs. OTT

We all know Hamilton is in the driver’s seat in the East currently, but an all-important third and final regular season matchup with their highway rival Argos looms. It comes at BMO Field in Toronto, where the Tiger-Cats shredded the Double Blue defence early in the season before losing a last-second thriller on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

When Bo Levi Mitchell is at the height of his powers, Hamilton should win the East in 2025. However, the tasty Week 1 rematch against his old friends from Calgary, before Ottawa potentially plays spoiler in the last week of the season, does create some intrigue. It’s best to take care of business early on this one and get ready for the playoff sprint.

Hamilton can clinch a playoff berth and a home playoff date with a win and a Toronto loss this week. The Ticats can claim the East Division title with a win and a Montreal loss.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

10-3 (First in West Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: at EDM, at OTT, vs. TOR, at WPG, vs. BC

The Roughriders play three of their last five games on the road, but only one in the East. The final few weeks against hard-charging potential crossover teams in Winnipeg and BC will be extremely telling.

The official path to the playoffs for watermelon heads everywhere is that Saskatchewan can secure a home playoff game with a BC loss on Friday and then a win of their own on Saturday in Edmonton. The BC loss would take the Lions out of any potential 11-7, three-way tie with other clubs. Saskatchewan’s record vs. Calgary and Winnipeg thus far is just 2-2, but Winnipeg is at 0-5 giving the Riders the edge.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

8-5 (Second in West Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: at MTL, at BC, at HAM, vs. TOR, at EDM

The Stampeders have a stout defence and a top flight quarterback, but last week both were less than encouraging against BC.

Calgary can clinch a playoff spot this weekend, but they must win in Montreal on Friday Night Football and then have both Toronto and Edmonton lose this week. Thus, the Stampeders would assure at least a 9-9 record and with Edmonton, Ottawa and Toronto at eight wins at most.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

7-7 (Second in East Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: vs. CGY, vs. OTT, at OTT, at WPG

The Montreal Alouettes were a force for much of 2024 and fell short to Toronto in the Eastern Final at home.

This year, the are battling for a home playoff game and have, current bottom of the standings, Ottawa, as half of their final showdowns.

Could the Alouettes getting back their starting quarterback, Davis Alexander, help them get hot at the right time? Of all the teams looking to pick up steam between now and the playoffs, this story curve feels most likely.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

7-7 (Tied for Third in West Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: vs. HAM, at EDM, vs. SSK, vs. MTL

The Bombers are in tough. They’re down the standings, but they have life after winning a game in Ottawa last week with just three pass completions!! The last club to win a game with three or fewer completed passes came on September 24, 1975. That day, Winnipeg was involved again, when they were just two-of-11 for 62 yards and still defeated Hamilton 34-32.

The Bombers need Zach Collaros back at the helm to make a push. At the moment, anything is possible in a potential crossover scenario or a road Western Semi-Final date.

BC LIONS

7-7 (Tied for Third in West Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: vs. TOR, vs. CGY, vs. EDM, at SSK

Winnipeg and BC are tied in the standings, and both have four games left, but the Lions have one more game against the West. That could theoretically lead to the Lions’ improved chances to track down those in front of them and avoid taking “the big plane” East in the crossover.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

5-9 (Third in East Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: at BC, vs. HAM, at SSK, at CGY

The Argos are doing Argos things again in 2025. Struggle, linger, and then pounce.

In the current division playoff setup, they are in tough with Winnipeg and BC both two games up and the crossover looming, not to mention three of their last four games are on the road against West opponents.

EDMONTON ELKS

5-9 (Fifth in West Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: vs. SSK, vs. WPG, at BC, vs. CGY

From Tre Ford to Cody Fajardo, the brilliance of Justin Rankin at running back and a resilient group of players rallying around first time head coach Mark Kilam, the Elks have felt so close for so much of this year.

However, they will likely be on the outside looking in unless they run the table against four straight West opponents.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

4-10 (Fourth in East Division)

REMAINING SCHEDULE: vs. SSK, at MTL, vs. MTL, at HAM

Through quarterback injuries, late-game missteps and a myriad of other variables, the REDBLACKS find themselves in the East basement once again.

Dru Brown’s post-game presser from last Saturday, following a massive day passing while losing to Chris Streveler’s 54-yard outing, felt like the nail in the playoff coffin.