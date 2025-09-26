Patterson’s hat trick leads Alouettes to win over Stampeders

MONTREAL – Shea Patterson had three times the fun as he helped play a crucial role in the red zone during Montreal’s 38-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night, with the Alouettes putting on a show in front of their home crowd at Molson Percival Memorial Stadium.

Davis Alexander threw for 350 yards and a touchdown, Patterson ran in three touchdowns with 20 yards, and Tyler Snead led the receiving corps with 115 yards on eight receptions.

Vernon Adams Jr. had 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception, Dedrick Mills had 81 yards on 10 carries, and Dominique Rhymes led Calgary through the air with 83 yards on five receptions.

Montreal got their first points off the game off a rouge, but quickly found the scoreboard once again from as Jose Maltos successfully kicked an attempt through the uprights from 44 yards away.

The first game of Week 17 had been dubbed the “Philpot Bowl” as the brothers faced off for the second time in their CFL careers, and it was Jalen Philpot who was first to strike as he caught a 14-yards pass from Adams Jr. for the score and put Calgary ahead for the first time in the game.

With momentum on their side closing out the first quarter, the Alouettes took advantage to open the second quarter as Alexander found Charleston Rambo for a 42-yard bomb touchdown that put Montreal back in front. With the Als coming in clutch forcing a three-and-out defensively, Montreal’s offence had a chance to extend the lead in a back-and-forth first half.

Alexander had another massive throw the next drive, this time finding Cole Spieker for 46 yards to get down to the Calgary 13-yard line, with Shea Patterson finishing off the drive with a four-yard run into the end zone for the score.

With two minutes left to play in the half Calgary had possession once again, and Adams. Jr. pushed himself into the end zone after a 21-yard run, following a 16-yard run from Davis Mills the play prior, that closed the gap to only four points at the half.

After the Als defence started the second half with another three-and-out, it was Tyson Philpot‘s turn to make a statement, grabbing a pass from Alexander for 28 yards and a first down, with the drive finished off by Patterson with a one-yard run in for the touchdown, his second score on the night.

Tyrice Beverette picked off Adams Jr. on the first play of Calgary’s next drive, and that interception turned into a 29-yard grab from Philpot once again, followed by a third Patterson run into the end zone, this one another one-yard touchdown that gave him the hat trick in the game.

Calgary would not be held scoreless in the quarter however, and Rene Paredes put up his first field goal attempt on the night, with a good kick from 33 yards out to give Calgary a boost going into the fourth quarter.

Paredes would use his own momentum as he kicked once again in the opening drive of the fourth quarter, this time securing three points from 29 yards out, but Maltos responded not once but twice, first from 45 yards out, and on Montreal’s next drive chipping a kick in from 20 yards out.

Week 18 action will see the Alouettes on bye, while the Stampeders will be on the road once again, this time heading to BC to take on the Lions at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Oct. 4th at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place.