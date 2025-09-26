Zach Collaros to start for Bombers vs. Ticats

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have their starting quarterback back under centre in Week 17.

After missing the last two games with a head injury, Zach Collaros has been listed as the starter for this weekend’s game, the Bombers announced via depth chart.

In 10 games this season, the Bombers’ pivot has thrown for 2,297 yards, connecting on 197 of 267 passes, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Collaros has also called his own number 14 times for 105 yards and a major score on the ground.

Chris Streveler took over the controls in Week 14’s loss against Saskatchewan after Collaros’ injury in the third quarter. Streveler also started in Winnipeg’s Week 15 and Week 16 contests, going 1-1 in the pair of games.

Winnipeg and Hamilton meet at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a rematch of the Week 15 game where the Ticats walked away with a 32-21 victory. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.