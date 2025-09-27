3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 17 win over Saskatchewan

EDMONTON — After a defensive battle in the first half, both the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders brought the action until the final whistle, but it was the Elks, in need of a win, who came out on top.

Both Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris put on shows through the air, while both team’s defences were all over the ball with multiple sacks made and interceptions grabbed.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined Edmonton’s win over Saskatchewan.

2 — JUSTIN RANKIN SECOND HALF TOUCHDOWNS

With an 11-4 scoreline at the half, the action was only just heating up between the Elks and Riders, and the fourth quarter was full of electric plays including Justin Rankin’s pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, which kept the Elks’ playoff hopes alive.

The game was Rankin’s second multi-touchdown game of the season, the first coming just three weeks ago against Calgary in Week 14 action. The pair marked Rankin’s seventh and eighth rushing touchdowns of the season, and he has already surpassed both his yardage and scores from last season.

2 — ELKS INTERCEPTIONS ON TREVOR HARRIS

While Edmonton’s offence was having fun leading by double digits and getting out of a losing slide, the Elks defence did more than just play their part as they were crucial in ensuring that the Elks had a chance to win the game.

Brock Mogensen and Kenneth Logan Jr. both picked off Harris in the game, while Elijah Alston and Tyreek Johnson made their way to Harris in the backfield making massive stops.

300+ — PASSING YARDS FROM BOTH QUARTERBACKS

When it came to spectacles on Saturday night, Harris and Fajardo each put on their own, each leading their respective teams downfield with massive throws and strategic plays that resulted in each quarterback tallying over 300 yards in the matchup.

Harris has had four games with over 300 yards this season and tallied a passing touchdown for the second consecutive game, his 21st of the season, while Fajardo put up his second performance with over 300 yards in 2025, and didn’t tally a passing touchdown for the first time since Week 13.