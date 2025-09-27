3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 17 win over Hamilton

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers delivered a statement, mauling the East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats 40-3 at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday.

From the opening kickoff — which rookie phenom Trey Vaval ran back 98 yards for six — Winnipeg dominated every level of the game. They poured on the points to improve to 8-7 and keep pace with the BC Lions, who won on Friday.

The Ticats were no match for the suddenly surging Bombers, failing to take momentum after out-of-town results helped them clinch a playoff spot on Friday. They fall to 9-6, losing ground to the Montreal Alouettes, who are seeking a division title with the return of starting quarterback Davis Alexander.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined Winnipeg’s win over Hamilton.

367 — ZACH COLLAROS YARDS

After missing two games with a head injury, Zach Collaros returned with a bang. His 367-yard total is a season-high and his most since Week 17 of last season. After Chris Streveler’s three-completion outing in the Bombers’ Week 16 win, Winnipeg’s passing attack looked eager to stretch its legs with Collaros back under centre. Nic Demski, Ontaria Wilson and Dillon Mitchell combined for 278 yards and a touchdown, looking reinvigorated in the win.

The veteran pivot’s efficiency — characterised by a line of 20-for-25 at 14.7 yards per attempt — ensured Winnipeg controlled the tempo throughout.

3 — CHRIS STREVELER RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

It may be Collaros’ pocket now, but Streveler remains a key piece of Winnipeg’s offence. The dual-threat essentially played the closer role on Saturday, capping two drives with touchdown plunges from the one and taking over the insurance drive in the fourth quarter for a third major. It’s Streveler’s second-career CFL hat trick, and his relentless push in the ground game underscores why he led the league with 10 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

0 — WINNIPEG GIVEAWAYS

Winnipeg has shown two sides this season: a turnover-prone team that loses, and a ball-secure team that wins. Entering Week 17, their seven wins came with a +10 turnover ratio, while their seven losses produced a -19 mark. On Saturday, the Bombers finished with zero giveaways and punted only once. It’s a promising sign for Collaros, who has thrown interceptions in seven of his 11 starts this season and multiple picks in six games, including his last outing in Week 14 versus Saskatchewan.

While the Bombers’ defence didn’t pull in any interceptions or fall on any fumbles, they played their part by forcing two turnovers on downs in the red zone.