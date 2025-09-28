Stamps acquire Lorenzo Mauldin IV in trade with REDBLACKS

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have acquired All-CFL defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV in a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2026 CFL Draft.

A veteran of 87 career CFL regular season and playoff games, Mauldin was an East Division and league All-CFL in both 2022 and 2024 and was voted the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022.

“We’re very excited to have Lorenzo on the team,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We’ve seen firsthand that he is one of the premier defensive linemen in the league.”

In 84 career regular season contests with Ottawa and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. the University of Louisville alum has accumulated 163 defensive tackles including 17 tackles for loss, 36 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, six knockdowns and 12 special teams tackles.

Since signing with the REDBLACKS prior to the 2022 season, Mauldin IV has appeared in 67 of a possible 68 games. In 14 games this season, Mauldin IV has recorded 26 tackles including two tackles for loss, two sacks and three knockdowns.

Prior to coming to Canada, Mauldin IV played 26 games over two seasons with the New York Jets, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 National Football League draft. He had 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception as a member of the Jets.