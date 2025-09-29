CFL Injury Reports: Week 18

- News
TORONTO — Week 18’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, October 3 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Bennett Williams
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Chase McGowan
|DL
|Toe
|Limited
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Les Maruo
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Adductor
|Limited
|Parker Moorer
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Richie Leone
|P
|Personal Reasons
|Full
|William Stanback
|RB
|Back
|Limited
|Mark Milton
|DB
|Personal Reasons
|DNP
Saturday, October 4 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, October 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|BC PLACE
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status