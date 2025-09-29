CFL Injury Reports: Week 18

TORONTO — Week 18’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, October 3 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Bennett Williams DB Hamstring Limited Chase McGowan DL Toe Limited Jovan Santos-Knox LB Knee Full Justin Howell DB Hamstring Limited Les Maruo LB Knee Limited Nigel Romick DL Adductor Limited Parker Moorer OL Knee Limited Richie Leone P Personal Reasons Full William Stanback RB Back Limited Mark Milton DB Personal Reasons DNP

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, October 4 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, October 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status