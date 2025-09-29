Follow CFL

Injury Reports September 29, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 18

TORONTO — Week 18’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, October 3 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Bennett Williams DB Hamstring Limited
Chase McGowan DL Toe Limited
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Knee Full
Justin Howell DB Hamstring Limited
Les Maruo LB Knee Limited
Nigel Romick DL Adductor Limited
Parker Moorer OL Knee Limited
Richie Leone P Personal Reasons Full
William Stanback RB Back Limited
Mark Milton DB Personal Reasons DNP

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, October 4 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, October 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

BC PLACE PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

