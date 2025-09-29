KPMG Playoff Probability: Which team is the Grey Cup favourite?

TORONTO — There’s a new Grey Cup favourite.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have emerged as the team most likely to win this year’s championship after their convincing 37-point win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 17 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 18.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan C Hamilton C Montreal 98.86% Winnipeg 98.83% BC 98.52% Calgary 75.15% Toronto 17.22% Edmonton 7.18% Ottawa 4.24%

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton C Montreal 97.70% Saskatchewan 89.57% Winnipeg 52.93% BC 50.76% Calgary 6.57% Ottawa 1.46% Toronto 0.84% Edmonton 0.17%

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 96.51% Montreal 3.49% Toronto E Ottawa E

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 80.29% Winnipeg 13.56% BC 4.42% Calgary 1.73% Edmonton E

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 54.02% Saskatchewan 36.87% Winnipeg 36.79% Montreal 36.39% BC 30.41% Calgary 2.33% Toronto 2.12% Ottawa 0.55% Edmonton 0.52%

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Winnipeg 29.49% BC 22.71% Saskatchewan 21.91% Hamilton 12.48% Montreal 11.91% Toronto 0.66% Calgary 0.53% Edmonton 0.16% Ottawa 0.15%

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan/Hamilton 19.58% Winnipeg/Hamilton 19.02% BC/Hamilton 15.02% Saskatchewan/Montreal 13.37% Winnipeg/Montreal 12.32%