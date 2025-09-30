AMSOIL Power Rankings: Movement at the top

TORONTO — There is a new No. 1 in town.

The BC Lions have ascended to the top spot in this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings after winning their third straight game. BC is the fifth team to hold the No. 1 spot in 2025 in one of the most balanced CFL seasons in recent memory.

Where does each team rank in this week’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

1. BC Lions (8-7)

Last week: 4

Last game: 27-22 win over Toronto

Next game: vs. Calgary, October 4

Worth noting: The BC Lions are riding a three-game winning streak and are now the new No. 1 team in the AMSOIL Power Rankings. Nathan Rourke and the offence have hit a stride, but the real jump in Week 17 was the play of the defence. Led by Mathieu Betts‘ three sacks, the defensive unit for the Leos showed against the Argonauts that they can be just as dangerous as their offence, making BC a complete squad on both sides of the ball. The Leos are now tied with the Stamps and Bombers in points and could jump up in the West Division as they face Calgary in Week 18.

2. Montreal Alouettes (8-7)

Last week: 6

Last game: 38-20 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Ottawa, October 13

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes take a massive jump here after the return of pivot Davis Alexander. With Alexander under centre, the Als have yet to lose this season (or ever), making them one of the league’s most exciting teams. The pivot wasted no time in his return, throwing for 350 passing yards and a touchdown against the Stampeders in Week 17, reminding everyone that the Alouettes are a force to be reckoned with. Montreal can still catch Hamilton for the East Division crown, but will have to wait one more week to continue that chase, as they head to their final bye week of the season in Week 18 before facing the REDBLACKS in Week 19.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4)

Last week: 1

Last game: 27-25 loss to Edmonton

Next game: at Ottawa, October 3

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders are now on a two-game losing streak after dropping their contest against the Elks in Week 17. It wasn’t all negative for the Riders, though, as AJ Ouellette went over 100 rushing yards for the second time this season and KeeSean Johnson added 119 receiving yards of his own. The Riders were the first team to clinch a playoff spot and are now looking to claim the West Division crown. Trevor Harris‘ team will look to snap their losing streak as they face the REDBLACKS in Week 18.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-7)

Last week: 8

Last game: 40-3 win over Hamilton

Next game: at Edmonton, October 11

Worth noting: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are yet another team to have a big jump in our rankings after putting together a convincing 40-3 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (more on them later). The Bombers resembled the team that has dominated the West Division over the last half decade, with an explosive offence led by quarterback Zach Collaros and a defence that wins at every level. The Bombers are now also tied with the Stampeders with 16 points and are the favourite to win it all according to the KPMG Playoff Probability. Winnipeg is also headed to a bye week in Week 18 before facing the Elks in Week 19.

5. Edmonton Elks (6-9)

Last week: 5

Last game: 27-25 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, October 11

Worth noting: The Edmonton Elks were able to keep their post-season hopes alive by beating the Roughriders in Week 17 at home. Cody Fajardo and Justin Rankin were once again the driving forces behind Edmonton’s offensive success. Fajardo’s accuracy and Rankin’s explosiveness allow them to compete with every team, and they’ll need their duo to be at its best when they return from their Week 18 bye to face a red-hot Blue Bombers squad in yet another must-win scenario for Edmonton.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-6)

Last week: 2

Last game: 40-3 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: at Toronto, October 4

Worth noting: With plenty of teams ascending up the rankings, someone had to drop down. This week it’s the Tiger-Cats, who are coming off a big loss to the Blue Bombers. Hamilton still sits first in the East Division and was able to clinch a post-season spot despite the loss, which means there’s plenty of time to bounce back and reclaim one of the top spots in the Power Rankings. Bo Levi Mitchell is still one of the most explosive passers in the CFL, and the running game is coming along with Greg Bell. The Ticats will have to quickly forget about Week 17 as they shift their focus to their Week 18 matchup against the Argonauts on Saturday.

7. Calgary Stampeders (8-6)

Last week: 3

Last game: 38-20 loss to Montreal

Next game: at BC, October 4

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders also drop in the Power Rankings after three straight losses. Vernon Adams Jr. was sacked four times by the Alouettes in Week 17, and the defence was unable to keep Alexander and the offence at bay. Calgary recognized they needed a boost to their defensive line after losing Folarin Orimolade for the season and pulled off a trade with the REDBLACKS that sends Lorenzo Mauldin IV to the Red and White. The former Most Outstanding Defensive Player now joins a unit that still ranks second in points allowed per game (23.9), but will need to be at their best when they travel to Vancouver to face the Lions in Week 18.

8. Toronto Argonauts (5-10)

Last week: 7

Last game: 27-22 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Hamilton, October 4

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts have lost two straight and are now in a tough situation regarding their post-season aspirations. That’s because they’re four points back of the Alouettes for second place and six points back of all three West Division contenders that could potentially crossover. The Argos were able to keep it close against the Lions, forcing three turnovers, but ultimately could not come away with the win. A Week 18 matchup against the Tiger-Cats looms large as the team looks to stay within striking distance.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-10)

Last week: 9

Last game: 26-18 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, October 3

Worth noting: The Ottawa REDBLACKS are still alive in a race for a playoff spot coming off their Week 17 bye. That said, the team needs to start piling up wins starting with their Week 18 matchup against the Roughriders in Week 18. They will have to find a way to get the win without Lorenzo Mauldin IV, who was traded to the Stampeders for a fourth round pick in 2026.