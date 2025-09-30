Follow CFL

Honour Roll, Week 17: Zach Collaros, Bradlee Anae, Stamps’ O-line make the grade

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO (September 30, 2025)Zach Collaros, Bradlee Anae and the Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 17 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 17: OFFENCE

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | HAM 3 – WPG 40

  • PFF Player Grade: 91.2
  • 20-of-25 passing (80 per cent) for a season-high 367 yards; third 300+ yard outing this season
  • Four 30+ yard completions, including a 56-yard effort to Ontaria Wilson in the third quarter that set up a Chris Streveler rushing major
  • One touchdown pass and zero interceptions
  • 143.3 efficiency rating
  • Third CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Weeks 4 and 13)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 17: DEFENCE

DL | Bradlee Anae | BC Lions | TOR 22 – BC 27

  • PFF Player Grade: 84.0
  • 27 total defensive snaps
  • Two defensive tackles and one special teams tackle
  • One sack resulting in a loss of three yards; one sack in each of first two CFL games
  • First career forced fumble
  • 87.1 Grade on 20 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 17: OFFENSIVE LINE

Calgary Stampeders | CGY 20 – MTL 38

  • PFF unit grade: 75.7
  • Top-3 performers:
    • Christopher Fortin | 78.3
    • Christy Nkanu | 71.4
    • D’Antne Demery | 67.2

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 17

  • QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg | 91.2
  • RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 80.2
  • REC | Nic Demski | Winnipeg | 84.8
  • OL | Christopher Fortin | Calgary | 78.3
  • DL | Bradlee Anae | BC | 84.0
  • LB | Brock Mogensen | Edmonton | 81.3
  • DB | J.J. Ross | Edmonton | 78.8
  • RET | Trey Vaval | Winnipeg | 88.6
  • K/P | Lirim Hajrullahu | Toronto | 84.0
  • ST | Alexandre Gagné | Montreal | 90.2

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10
​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

  1. 99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
  2. 93.4 | W15 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal
  3. 93.4 | W16 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
  4. 93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
  5. 93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
  6. 92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
  7. 92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton
  8. 92.2 | W15 | REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal
  9. 91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
  10. 91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
