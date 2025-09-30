Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 18 picks

TORONTO — With October on the horizon, every game means a bit more to every team in the CFL, including the team of writers.

It’s still anyone’s game to take the title of top pick maker, with Pat Steinberg sitting at the top at 41 wins, followed closely by Matt Cauz (40) and Kristina Costabile (39).

Vicki Hall and Jamie Nye sit at the bottom of the standings, but they’re just three games behind the leader.

Will this week’s picks close the gap?

SASKATCHEWAN AT OTTAWA

Friday, October 3

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost their second game in a row in Week 17, falling to the Edmonton Elks. With a playoff spot secured, the Riders’ current position at the top of the West Division is still not locked in. Trevor Harris and co. will head to TD Place looking to keep their four-point cushion over the Stampeders with a win on Friday night. After a loss in Week 16, the REDBLACKS headed out on a bye and will hope that their week of rest will help them in what is now a must-win situation to keep pace in the East for a playoff spot. Most of the pick makers are rolling with the visitors.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Saskatchewan

HAMILTON AT TORONTO

Saturday, October 4

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

What more could you ask for than a rivalry game that means so much for both teams involved? The Ticats scored just three points last week against the Bombers and Bo Levi Mitchell and co. will be itching to put on a better performance this week. Hamilton has already secured a playoff spot and a home playoff date, and their next goal will be securing the top of the Division and the Eastern Final. Toronto lost to the BC Lions last week and currently sit on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Can the Argos get back on track in front of their home fans at BMO Field or is it too little too late for Ryan Dinwiddie’s group? The writers think the latter.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton

CALGARY AT BC

Saturday, October 4

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

If you thought Saturday’s early game has some high stakes, wait until you hear about the late game. BC and Calgary (and Winnipeg, for what it’s worth) sit at 16 points in the standings. A home playoff date is still possible for both clubs, meaning this game could end up being the difference at season’s end. The Lions and Stamps met in Week 16, with the Leos winning 52-23, thanks to a sensational performance by Nathan Rourke, who was good on 20 of 24 passes, throwing for 331 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions through the air to go along with three rushing majors. With the Stampeders not looking like the powerhouse we’d grown accustomed to seeing through most of 2025, can the Lions win the season series against Calgary? All of the writers think yes.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC