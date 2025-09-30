Stamps release American DL Byron Vaughn

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns, the team announced on Tuesday.

Signed as a free agent on Sept. 14 after playing seven games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, Vaughns appeared in two games for the Stampeders and recorded one special-teams tackle.

RELATED

» Patterson’s hat trick leads Alouettes to win over Stampeders

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The Stamps return to action on Saturday when they travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.