Stamps release American DL Byron Vaughn

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns, the team announced on Tuesday.

Signed as a free agent on Sept. 14 after playing seven games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, Vaughns appeared in two games for the Stampeders and recorded one special-teams tackle.

The Stamps return to action on Saturday when they travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.

