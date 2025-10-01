3 storylines to watch in Week 18

Can you believe there are only four weeks left in the 2025 regular season?

With every team in the league still in playoff contention, every game has a post-season vibe to it.

We only have three games on tap in Week 18, but there’s plenty of storylines to keep an eye on ahead of kickoff on Friday night.

Here’s one for each matchup.

RELATED

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 18 picks

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Which team is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

NOT A MUST-WIN FOR OTTAWA BUT…

Saskatchewan at Ottawa | Friday, October 3 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

It kind of is.

I wrote last week that it was a kind of must-win situation for the Elks (and they did win), and it’s a similar situation for the Ottawa REDBLACKS this weekend.

The REDBLACKS won’t technically be eliminated with a loss at home on Friday Night Football, but it’ll make the remainder of the season that much harder for them to secure a playoff spot.

Ottawa is coming back from a bye, and the week of rest, plus extra time to scheme against the Riders, should help them as they welcome Saskatchewan to TD Place. Bob Dyce’s REDBLACKS have lost their last two games and will have a tough task against the 10-4 Roughriders.

Saskatchewan has dropped their last two games as well, however, including a loss to the aforementioned Elks last week after failing to complete a last-second comeback to send things to overtime. Corey Mace’s group is also trying to keep the surging Lions, as well as the Stamps and Bombers, behind them in the standings.

ONE THING ABOUT JAKE HERSLOW.. HE’S GOING TO SCORE

Hamilton at Toronto | Saturday, October 4 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/CFL+

Jake Herslow has been a touchdown machine of late, and despite not finding the end zone last week against BC, he’ll need to be covered any time he’s on the field.

Herslow leads the Argos in major scores (nine) and is second in the CFL, only behind Hamilton’s Kenny Lawler (11). Herslow has helped fill the void of star pass-catcher Damonte Coxie, who is on the six game injured list and had scored six touchdowns before his injury. Not too bad for a player that wasn’t a household name heading into the 2025 campaign.

Despite losing by 37 points last weekend, the Ticats only surrendered one passing touchdown against Winnipeg. Nick Arbuckle, in his second game back since returning from injury, is likely going to try to increase that number by looking for Herslow to get points on the board as the Argos battle their rival Tiger-Cats on Saturday afternoon.

The Argonauts are in a similar situation as Ottawa, outside the playoff picture looking in, and will want to get every win they can in the final four weeks of the season.

BATTLE FOR SECOND PLACE

Calgary at BC | Saturday, October 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The West Division is as close as ever with three teams sitting tied with 16 points. One of those three teams, Winnipeg, is on a bye in Week 18, but the other two, Calgary and BC, are playing each other this weekend.

You couldn’t write this any better.

BC is rolling right now, ranked No. 1 on the AMSOIL Power Rankings, after stringing together three wins in a row. Calgary has dropped their last three, but we’ve seen just how dangerous that team can be this season.

This game at BC Place is a big one for both the Stamps and Lions. The winner will move into sole possession of second in the West. If BC wins, they will sweep the season series 2-0, after the teams met in Week 16 when the Leos won 52-23. With the standings so tight, having the season series could be the tiebreaker in later weeks.

Mathieu Betts has also been rolling for the BC Lions, tallying nine sacks in his last three games. He now sits first in the league in that category with 13 total. In addition to getting after the quarterback, he’ll also be tasked to stop the Calgary run game that is averaging 120.7 yards per game on the ground.