6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 18

With just three games on the Week 18 schedule, this week’s CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet had to work hard to find sleepers, especially at receiver.

Though the challenge was arduous, we came out feeling good about our trio of pass-catchers, particularly a potential hidden gem lurking in BC.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACK

Dru Brown, Ottawa, $12,900 salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Friday)

When healthy, Dru Brown has been an effective fantasy performer, with last week’s 20.4 fantasy-point effort against Winnipeg marking the fourth time this season he has scored 20+ FP. However, it’s the “when healthy” issue that has hampered what was expected to be a breakout campaign for Brown, who has missed six games.

The REDBLACKS still hold post-season aspirations, so look for Brown and the Ottawa offence to attack a Saskatchewan pass defence that is eighth in yards allowed per game (291.7) and is coming off a loss to Edmonton that saw them allow three completions of 30+ yards. Ottawa’s passing game is last in producing big plays (11), but Brown is responsible for nine of those. With a projection of 15.6 FP this week, Brown is slightly below his average of 16.2 FP. However, we like the REDBLACKS to make things interesting, which means we also like Brown to crack 20+ FP once again.

RUNNING BACK

Spencer Brown, Toronto, $7,000 salary (vs. Hamilton, Saturday)

Week 17 was a showcase for Spencer Brown to bounce back after the Alouettes held him to just 4.1 fantasy points the previous week. Although he rushed for only 13 yards on eight carries, Brown kept his fantasy users satisfied by catching seven of his nine targets for 69 yards, allowing him to finish with 15.2 FP.

Saturday’s matchup against the East Division leaders gives Brown another opportunity against a Ticats defence he ripped up for a season-best 24.4 FP in Week 13. Deonta McMahon returned from injury last week, but Brown’s decisive 15–3 edge in touches from scrimmage made it abundantly clear the Argos will continue to ride with him as their top backfield option. Fantasy users should also remember Hamilton allows a league-high 7.01 yards per play, a weakness Brown and his reasonable salary will seek to exploit.

RECEIVERS

Tommy Nield, Saskatchewan, $7,800 salary (at Toronto, Friday)

The Roughriders welcomed star receiver Samuel Emilus back in Week 17, yet it was Tommy Nield who finished with 18.4 fantasy points, second only to KeeSean Johnson’s 19.9 FP in the loss to the Elks. Nield reeled in six-of-seven targets for 64 yards and recorded his fourth major of the season, snapping a two-game scoreless drought for the unsung member of the Saskatchewan receiving corps.

Nield’s Week 17 numbers showed he will remain a vital part of the Riders’ passing attack. He has scored at least 7.5 FP in each of his seven games with Saskatchewan and has at least four receptions in five of his last six outings. Facing his former Argos teammates presents Nield with an opportunity to thrive against a defence that has allowed 26 touchdown passes and a CFL-high 29 completions of 30+ yards. Nield is projected right at his average of 12.5 FP per game and will have ample room to turn that into 16–18 FP.

Clark Barnes, Calgary, $8,000 salary (at BC, Saturday)

An early-season injury curtailed the promise Clark Barnes was showing as a big-play threat. Though he had games of 11.2 FP and 10.8 FP in Weeks 13 and 14, Barnes has been unable to re-establish the status he once had in the pecking order of Stampeders receivers, managing just four catches for 52 yards in the past two games.

Revival might arrive Saturday evening, and it comes in the form of a BC pass defence that has allowed 28 completions of 30+. Getting the ball downfield plays into the strength of Calgary pivot Vernon Adams Jr., who is also in need of rejuvenation after a recent spate of shaky fantasy numbers. Adams Jr. has 22 completions over 30 yards and won’t hesitate to challenge the Lions’ secondary. That positions Barnes as a sound sleeper who could turn his projected 7.9 FP into 13–15 with a big play or two.

Kieran Poissant, BC, $3,800 salary (vs. Calgary, Saturday)

Let’s end the week with a deep sleeper in Kieran Poissant, who has carved out a role for himself during the past two games, catching all five of his targets for 38 yards. Filling in for the injured Jevon Cottoy, the former Westshore Rebels pass-catcher’s sure hands have been noticed by Nathan Rourke, and if there’s a pivot who can turn a sleeper into a star, Rourke fits the bill.

There’s obvious risk with Poissant, chiefly the presence of Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis. However, having Rourke looking in his direction could lead to the pair connecting near the goal line, as 15 of Rourke’s 23 passing majors have been inside the red zone. A projection of 3.1 fantasy points has a chance to turn into double digits if opportunity, Poissant, and Rourke come together.