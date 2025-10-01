Honour Roll: Nathan Rourke takes home Player of the Month for September

TORONTO – Nathan Rourke, Clarence Hicks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have earned full marks for September in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 14 to 17.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – SEPTEMBER: OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC (3-1 in September; 8-7 overall)

PFF Player Grade (Four games): 91.4

79-for-106 passing (74.5 per cent) for 1,158 yards

Five total touchdown passes, including at least one in each week this month

139 total rushing yards on 24 carries for seven touchdowns, including at least two in Weeks 15-17; leads all QBs in rushing yards this season (455)

In Week 16: 331 passing yards to move past Russ Jackson (3,641) for most by a Canadian quarterback in a single season (3,935) and past Doug Flutie (9,579) for eighth on BC’s all-time passing list (9,819)

One Player of the Week Honour (Week 16)

Honourable mentions:

88.4 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal

84.3 | QB | Cody Fajardo | Edmonton

CFL HONOUR ROLL – SEPTEMBER: DEFENCE

DL | Clarence Hicks | Calgary (0-3 in September; 8-6 overall)

PFF Player Grade (Three games): 84.7

132 total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles, one sack and three pass knockdowns

90.9 Grade on 78 pass rush snaps

Honourable mentions:

83.3 | DL | Jonah Tavai | BC

82.8 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

CFL HONOUR ROLL – SEPTEMBER: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-2 in September; 10-4 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-SEPTEMBER