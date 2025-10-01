Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Who’s the front-runner?

OCTOBER?! Already?!

The post-OK Tire Labour Day sprint towards fall colours and pumpkin spice game day beverages of choice has officially begun.

As temperatures start to drop across the country, Canadians will make more and more plays down the stretch solidifying their position as unmistakably essential elements of playoff teams.

In this bi-weekly breakdown, there are no kickers, apparently some of you disliked the tongue in cheek inclusion of Toronto’s Lirim Hajrullahu a few weeks back, or a trio of deserving Alouettes special teams and sack standouts in Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Tyrell Richards or Alexandre Gagné. All three of them have been nothing short of spectacular for all of 2025, but likely play the wrong position at the wrong time in CFL voting trends.

1. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

He is the front runner until further notice.

Nathan Rourke is in the midst of another special Canadian quarterback season for an award that one day might end up being named after him. Rourke is third in the CFL’s passing yardage, ranking behind only Nick Arbuckle and Bo Levi Mitchell. The unanticipated struggles against Toronto this past week have done little to dissuade me from the quality of throws he’s making more often than not.

Of course, having Rourke as a Most Outstanding Canadian nominee means having to be chosen above teammate Justin McInnis. That creates an interesting dynamic as both men hit the playoffs ready to show their best, and that the Lions have THE Canadian connection ready to rock the CFL’s final few months.

2. JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

While Kiondré Smith and Nic Demski battle it out for third, they’re both chasing Justin McInnis currently in my mind.

Justin has already broken the 100-catch mark with a month to go, and sits at 1,054 yards receiving as one of four pass-catchers to cross into four-digit territory. His 13.7 yards of average depth per target is second to only Kenny Lawler in the CFL’s top 10 of receiving yards on the season. His offence shows little sign of slowing down over the closing stages of 2025, despite a blip on the radar against Toronto in Week 17.

3. NIC DEMSKI & KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVERS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS & HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

I tried to rip apart these two campaigns, but there are just so many striking similarities it might be best to appreciate them both equally!

Both Nic Demski and Kiondré Smith are in the CFL’s top 10 in yardage, only five catches separate them, with Demski having a 2.0 yards per catch advantage. They both have catches of more than 60 yards and more than five touchdowns, with Nic, again, leading by two (seven).

Meanwhile, Smith has the single-season high of 14 catches in a game and 10 more yards after the catch. Incredible seasons from both men that their respective teams dearly needed.

4. MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINE | BC LIONS

Hey Siri, what’s “a heater”?

In the poker connotation, a “heater” is a fortuitous streak where a player encounters consistent, favourable outcomes. Mathieu Betts makes his own.

After a sackless first three games of 2025, and a relatively slow July, Betts has now gone three straight weeks with at least two sacks for a total of NINE since September 13. That kind of pace over the length of a season is unreasonable, but for context, it would equate to 54 sacks in 2025, putting Betts more than double ahead of the all-time, single-season record of 26.5 by James Parker in 1984. Ridiculous.

5. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Cameron Judge sits fifth in the CFL currently at 91 defensive plays made, which includes 71 tackles, three special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, four knockdowns and six tackles for loss.

With the Argos loss in BC on Friday night, the Double Blue are very much on the outside looking in at this point. Judge has a large hill to climb over the final month if he wants any kind of real recognition aside from team awards, and potentially an All-CFL nod by end of season, but counting out Judge is like betting on the sun not coming up.