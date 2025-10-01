Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 18

That Nathan Rourke sits atop the Week 18 rankings of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Rourke headlines a list that includes six other players with a maximum salary of $15,000, including his two favourite targets.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACK

Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 salary (26.1 projected fantasy points): Even when he’s not so good (three interceptions), Nathan Rourke is still pretty good (22.1 fantasy points). Over the past three games, Rourke has accounted for 11 majors while entering the week with a league-best 28 completions of 30+ yards.

Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $15,000 salary (20.4 PFP): Forget Nick Arbuckle’s past two starts. Yes, a combined 24.1 FP isn’t what you’d expect from Arbuckle, who gets his third shot at a Hamilton defence he’s tagged for 691 yards and five majors in their previous two meetings this season.

Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $14,500 salary (14.1 PFP): Trevor Harris has gone five straight games with fewer than 14.9 FP, but his 351 yards in last week’s loss to Edmonton is an encouraging sign that the veteran gunslinger might be turning the corner. He did tally 17.4 FP in his Week 1 matchup against the Ottawa defence he’ll face on Friday Night Football.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 salary (15.7 PFP): For just the second time this season, Bo Levi Mitchell failed to account for a touchdown during the Week 17 loss to Winnipeg. While he’s gone four straight games without scoring 20+ fantasy points, Mitchell now gets a Toronto defence that he has produced a combined 59.3 FP against in two previous matchups.

RUNNING BACKS

Greg Bell, Hamilton, $15,000 salary (19.5 PFP): Greg Bell recorded just his second run of 20+ yards in last week’s loss to Winnipeg and is well within range of crossing 1,000 yards on the season. He continues to gobble up yards from scrimmage, having topped 100 in five of his last six games.

AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $15,000 salary (15.6 PFP): A strong case can be made for AJ Ouellette to be atop this list, as he has scored majors in four straight games. He has averaged 17.4 FP per game during that stretch and is just five yards away from seizing the league lead in rushing yards.

James Butler, BC, $14,400 salary (15.6 PFP): Last week’s 8.8 FP effort was just the third time James Butler finished under double digits this season. He’ll look to make up for it against a Calgary run defence ranked last, allowing 112.6 yards per game.

Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,400 salary (14.5 PFP): Dedrick Mills has scored at least 11.3 FP in five of his last six games and averages a rush of 10+ yards every 6.5 attempts. Those are numbers fantasy users can run with.

RECEIVERS

Jake Herslow, Toronto, $13,000 salary (20 PFP): No, he didn’t score a touchdown last week, but Jake Herslow did score 20.4 FP, the fifth time in seven games he’s done so. He has a 77.6 per cent catch rate, making him a reliable option for Nick Arbuckle.

Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $15,000 salary (17.2 PFP): Scoring 12.7 FP is a good week for most receivers. Keon Hatcher Sr. is not most receivers, and he’ll be primed to rebound against a Stampeders defence he torched for 147 yards two weeks ago.

Justin McInnis, BC, $15,000 salary (16.1 PFP): Justin McInnis and the end zone have established a steady relationship, as he has scored in three of his last four games. He has at least 17.8 FP in five of his last seven outings.

KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $13,500 salary (13.9 PFP): Despite Trevor Harris’ recent struggles, KeeSean Johnson has been consistently solid for fantasy users, scoring at least 12.9 FP in four of the past five games. With Harris showing signs of turning things around in Week 17, Johnson’s numbers could rise.

Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $12,000 salary (16.7 PFP): Bralon Addison has become the top option in the REDBLACKS’ passing attack, scoring at least 20.5 FP in three of his last five games. Expect the targets (23 over the past two outings) to remain abundant.

Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $13,200 salary (16.2 PFP): A 13.3 FP outing in his first game back is just an appetizer for what Samuel Emilus can do for both the Roughriders and fantasy users down the stretch.

Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $13,000 salary (14.5 PFP): Not to be outdone by his teammate Addison, Justin Hardy has scored 40.3 FP in his last two games. With the REDBLACKS’ running game continuing to struggle, Hardy will remain one of the focal points of Ottawa’s offence.

Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,000 salary (15.7 PFP): A streak of four straight games with at least 11.9 FP ended last week for Kenny Lawler. The big-play element is always there, though, as he leads the CFL with 21 receptions of at least 20 yards in depth.

Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $12,600 salary (12.3 PFP): Scoring 24.5 FP is one way to make fantasy users forget the 1.2 FP Eugene Lewis posted the previous game. He is one of just 10 receivers with at least 1,000 yards in depth and one of seven with at least 20 targets of more than 20 yards.

Kevin Mital, Toronto, $11,400 salary (12.7 PFP): Having Nick Arbuckle back did wonders for Kevin Mital’s fantasy numbers, as he scored 16.3 FP last week. He continues to lead the league with a stellar 84.8 per cent catch rate.

DEFENCES

Saskatchewan, $9,600 salary (6.8 PFP): Only the Ticats (32) have forced more turnovers than the 31 created by the Roughriders, who face a REDBLACKS team with a -2 turnover margin.

Toronto, $8,900 salary (7.4 PFP): Even in defeat, the Argos’ D helped fantasy users in Week 17 by scoring seven fantasy points, their 10th straight game producing positive numbers.

BC, $5,700 salary (5.4 PFP): The Lions will count on a pass rush that has accumulated 35 sacks, tying them with the Alouettes and Argonauts for second in the CFL.