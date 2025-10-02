Follow CFL

Playoffs October 2, 2025

112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als eye playoff berth, home date

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The playoff picture may become a bit more clear in Week 18.

The Montreal Alouettes are eyeing securing a playoff spot and a home playoff date. The BC Lions have a chance to clinch a playoff spot and the Riders could lock in a home playoff game.

Plus, there is a potential that a West Division crossover will be confirmed.

Here are the playoff scenarios in play in Week 18:

EAST DIVISION

  • OTT LOSS = MTL clinches post-season berth and a home playoff date
  • OTT LOSS and TOR LOSS = West Division crossover confirmed

WEST DIVISION

  • SSK WIN and BC LOSS = SSK clinches home playoff date
  • BC WIN = BC clinches post-season berth
 PLAYOFF PICTURE
  • In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.
  • In Week 16, Hamilton secured a post-season berth and a home playoff date.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 18 SCHEDULE

  • Fri., Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET | SSK at OTT
  • Sat., Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET | HAM at TOR
  • Sat., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET | CGY at BC
