112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als eye playoff berth, home date

TORONTO — The playoff picture may become a bit more clear in Week 18.

The Montreal Alouettes are eyeing securing a playoff spot and a home playoff date. The BC Lions have a chance to clinch a playoff spot and the Riders could lock in a home playoff game.

Plus, there is a potential that a West Division crossover will be confirmed.

Here are the playoff scenarios in play in Week 18:

EAST DIVISION

OTT LOSS = MTL clinches post-season berth and a home playoff date

OTT LOSS and TOR LOSS = West Division crossover confirmed

WEST DIVISION

SSK WIN and BC LOSS = SSK clinches home playoff date

BC WIN = BC clinches post-season berth

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

In Week 16, Hamilton secured a post-season berth and a home playoff date.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 18 SCHEDULE