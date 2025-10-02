3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Ottawa in Week 18

OTTAWA — Two teams at opposite ends of the standings kick off Week 18 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders head to the nation’s capital for a game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Saskatchewan’s record dropped to 10-4 with a 27-25 loss to the Edmonton Elks last week, but maintained its four-point lead atop the West Division.

Ottawa was on a bye and holds a 4-10 record.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. MR. 1000-YARD MAN

Running back AJ Ouellette smashed through the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career with 115 yards on 19 carries against Edmonton. This week, his sights turn to an Ottawa defensive front that just traded lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, but still features talented players like Michael Wakefield and Bryce Carter.

2. PRESSURE

Saskatchewan leads the league with 37 sacks and will try to get to REDBLACKS pivot Dru Brown to slow his production. Defensive linemen Malik Carney and Micah Johnson have posed a threat to opposing quarterbacks this season, with the duo ranking in the league’s top 10 in sacks.

3. TREVOR HARRIS’ HANDLING OF THE BALL

The normally accurate Trevor Harris has thrown four interceptions in his last three games and 11 on the season, his most since 2022 when he threw 12. Against an Ottawa team looking to create momentum, Harris can make life difficult by methodically moving down the field.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. ONE DRIVE AT A TIME

When the climb to the playoffs seems steep, it’s important to take it snap-by-snap. Ottawa is second in the league in time-of-possession at 31:09 per game and red zone touchdowns with 31. Can they continue their strong performance deep in opposing territory against a Riders defence that’s been the best at limiting the overall number of plays allowed within the 20-yard line?

2. AIR IT OUT

Quarterback Dru Brown has the arm to strike big and quick. He proved it with 413 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-26 loss to the Riders in Week 1 and a 406-yard performance in Week 16 against Winnipeg. His confidence should be high facing a secondary that surrenders 292.5 per game.

3. STOPPING THE RUN

The REDBLACKS’ defensive front has allowed 94.9 rushing yards per game, the second fewest of any team this season. While Mauldin IV is gone, playmakers remain in linebackers Jovan Santos-Knox and Adarius Pickett.

NEED TO KNOW: