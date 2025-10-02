5 receivers who deserve to be named to the All-CFL team

With about a month left in the regular season, we are inching closer to both the post-season and CFL Awards season. Of course, the playoffs will be the prime focus of the football world, but fans also love a good debate about who should or shouldn’t be nominated and, more importantly, which stars deserve to join the most exclusive club: the All-CFL team. For this exercise, I’m humbly listing the five wide receivers who I believe must be voted to the All-CFL team. With every team still having three to four games left, there is time for other receivers to make their case, or for my five to put even greater distance between themselves and their peers. RELATED

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates KEON HATCHER SR. | BC LIONS What a bounce-back year for the BC Lions’ leading receiver. It would be hyperbolic to call 2024 a “lost season” for Keon Hatcher Sr., but his torn Achilles sustained in the 2023 playoffs delayed his 2024 debut until Week 9. Considering the severity of the injury, it was remarkable he was able to rejoin his team so soon. Fast forward to 2025, and a fully healthy Hatcher Sr. is not only back to being the player he was in 2023, but has taken another leap, leading the CFL in receiving yards. The only knock would be that Hatcher Sr. has reached the end zone just five times, but touchdown totals can vary so much that I can’t hold that against him. For each of my five receivers, I’ll highlight one memorable moment from the 2025 season. With over 1,400 yards, there are plenty to choose from, but I’ll go with his 19-yard touchdown in the Lions’ Week 15, 38–27 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. For all his speed, this score was about power. Hatcher Sr. broke two tackles before forcing his way into the end zone. KENNY LAWLER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Looking back at the 2025 season, it’s hard to find a free agency signing as impactful as Hamilton locking up the two-time Grey Cup champion. No receiver has caught more touchdowns or been part of as many big plays. The Bo Levi Mitchell-to-Kenny Lawler connection is arguably the most exciting play to watch in football this year. If Mitchell wins another MOP Award, I’d bet Lawler’s name will be among the first he mentions in his acceptance speech. Reviewing my OK Tire Labour Day Weekend notes, I wrote about Mitchell: “Is it bad that I don’t want to give Bo too much credit on the 18-yard touchdown to Kenny Lawler because he was so open on this one?” A receiver’s main job is to make life easier for his quarterback, and Lawler certainly did that day, finishing with nine catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. KEESEAN JOHNSON | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS