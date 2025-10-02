Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 18

TORONTO — Week 18 has arrived and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

The Lions are on a three-game winning streak, while Calgary has lost three straight.

Keon Hatcher Sr. (1,404) and Justin McInnis (1,054) have combined for 2,458 receiving yards. The franchise mark for a duo is held by Ray Alexander and Matt Clark, who totaled 3,135 in 1991.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 18 below.

TIME WINDING DOWN

​(Team | Remaining schedule | Combined record)

WEST DIVISION

Saskatchewan | @OTT, TOR, @WPG, BC | 25-34 (.424)

Calgary | @BC, @HAM, TOR, @EDM | 28-32 (.467)

Winnipeg | Bye, @EDM, SSK, MTL | 24-20 (.545)

BC | CGY, Bye, EDM, @SSK | 24-19 (.558)

Edmonton | Bye, WPG, @BC, CGY | 24-20 (.545)

EAST DIVISION

Hamilton | @TOR, CGY, Bye, OTT | 17-26 (.395)

Montreal | Bye, OTT, @OTT, @WPG | 16-27 (.372)

Toronto | HAM, @SSK, @CGY, Bye | 27-16 (.628)

Ottawa | SSK, @MTL, MTL, @HAM | 35-24 (.593)

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Completion percentage (69.7 per cent), passer rating (99.3) and percentage of drives resulting in TDs (18.3 per cent) are currently the highest in CFL history.

31.3 per cent of drives are resulting in two-and-outs – the lowest mark since the CFL began tracking the stat in 2006.

Second down conversions (48.5 per cent) and red zone TD rate (61.5 per cent) are the highest since the league began tracking the stats in 2006.

Canadians have never finished top-two in sacks. Mathieu Betts (13) and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (11) lead with five tied for third at seven.

Three of the top-seven receivers in the league are Canadian – No. 4 Justin McInnis, No. 5 Nic Demski and No. 7 Kiondré Smith.

Home teams have won five straight and eight of the last nine.

SSK (10-4) AT OTT (4-10)

Week 1: OTT 26 – SSK 31

Saskatchewan allows a league-low 81.7 rushing yards per game; Ottawa is second at 94.9.

The Roughriders lead the league with 37 sacks.

Saskatchewan last won in Ottawa on September 29, 2017.

Trevor Harris is 9-5 against his former team. He needs 244 passing yards for his fifth career 4,000-yard campaign.

Samuel Emilus needs six catches for 200 in his career.

Last week, KeeSean Johnson registered his fourth 100+ yard game of the season with an eight receptions, 119-yard performance.

A.J. Ouellette has rushed for a career-high 1,059 yards – his second time reaching the millennium mark. He has scored a TD in four straight.

The REDBLACKS are coming off their final bye; the team won both of their games on a week’s rest this season.

Ottawa has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns this season (16).

Dru Brown is a career 0-1-1 against the Roughriders. In Week 1, he passed for 412 yards and two touchdowns.

Eugene Lewis needs 103 receiving yards for his fourth 1,000-yard season

Justin Hardy needs six catches for 300 in his career. He is 120 receiving yards shy of his third consecutive 1,000+ yard season.

HAM (9-6) at TOR (5-10)

Week 5: HAM 51 – TOR 38

Week 13: TOR 35 – HAM 33

Hamilton is looking to bounce back from its worst loss since July 29, 2017 – 60-1 versus Calgary.

Over the first 11 games, the Ticats averaged 316.2 passing yards and 72.3 rushing yards per game. Over the last four, the team has shifted to 246.5 and 155.0, respectively.

Kenny Lawer has 15 catches, 330 yards and five TDs against Toronto this season.

Kiondré Smith’s career-highs in receptions and receiving yards are 74 and 933. He currently has 69 and 906.

Greg Bell has 474 rushing yards on 70 carries over his last four outings (118.5 yards per game and 6.8 yards per attempt).

Toronto’s last four games have been decided by five points or less (2-2).

Nick Arbuckle is a career 2-4 against the Ticats.

Jake Herslow had a career-high 10 catches last week. In 11 career games, he has 47 receptions and 10 TDs.

Kevin Mital has 15 receptions in two games against Hamilton this season.

Last week, Toronto kicker Lirim Hajrullahu made three field goals of 50+ yards, tying the single-game record set by Justin Medlock in 2009.

CGY (8-6) at BC (8-7)