Thanksgiving takes off with WestJet and the CFL

TORONTO — Thanksgiving is one of Canada’s biggest annual traditions, and WestJet – the Official Airline and Vacation Tour Operator of the Canadian Football League (CFL) – has landed the special holiday weekend to share in the joy of gathering for the game.

“WestJet is proud to serve as the Official Airline partner of the CFL and to support Canadians during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Steve McClelland, Vice President, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships, WestJet. “Thanksgiving is a time to come together with friends and family, and we’re thrilled to play a role in helping Canadians connect with their loved ones across the country and beyond.”

WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend opens with a Friday night matchup in Saskatchewan on October 10, featuring Toronto. A Saturday doubleheader kicks off with Calgary traveling east to Hamilton for an afternoon contest, before Edmonton hosts Winnipeg in an evening tilt. The weekend wraps up in La Belle Province with the hometown Alouettes welcoming the Ottawa REDBLACKS for a holiday Monday matinee matchup.

“Who better to present Thanksgiving than a trusted Canadian airline that helps make reunions and gatherings possible,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of the CFL. “At the stadium or around the television, fans can count on WestJet and the CFL to provide the action and entertainment to help create an unforgettable weekend.”

WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend joins WestJet Canada Day Weekend as two of the many momentous holiday celebrations throughout the season on the road to the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16 in Winnipeg. As part of the partnership, WestJet will ensure the iconic championship trophy safely soars through the skies to reach the host city and Princess Auto Stadium, before entrusting it to members of the RCMP, who will formally present it to this year’s champions.

WEEK 19 – WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

