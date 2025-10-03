3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Toronto in Week 18

TORONTO — The QEW rivalry writes its final regular season chapter for 2025 on Saturday afternoon as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.

Hamilton is looking to forget a 40-3 loss to Winnipeg in Week 17.

Toronto also lost last week, 27-22 on the road against BC, and is continuing to fight to stay in the playoff race.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: HAM | TOR

» Game Notes: Tiger-Cats at Argonauts

» Tickets: Hamilton at Toronto

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. SHORT MEMORY

There’s no time to dwell on the past at this point in the season, especially with a 37-point loss directly in the rearview mirror. Hamilton controls its own destiny in the fight for first place in the East Division, and winning in Toronto would be another step towards achieving it.

2. LIMIT NICK ARBUCKLE’S OPTIONS

In their first two meetings, the Ticats gave up a total of 73 points and Argos’ quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 691 yards and five touchdowns. It’s no surprise the offence will once again run through the pivot, and it’s up to former Argo defensive back Jamal Peters and veteran Stavros Katsantonis to slow him down.

3. BELIEVE IN BO LEVI MITCHELL

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown for 300-plus yards nine times this season, but just once in his past four games. He’s been excellent against the Argos in two starts on the year, combining for 737 yards and eight touchdowns.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. PLAYING WITH URGENCY

Time’s ticking. Toronto’s playoff odds are dwindling, and it needs a win. Getting off to a fast start will go a long way in helping prevent a three-game losing streak the Argos can’t afford.

2. MAKING LIFE MISERABLE FOR BO LEVI MITCHELL

The Argos’ secondary has six interceptions in its last two games, including three off Nathan Rourke in the loss to BC, and now turns its attention to another top pivot in Mitchell. Defensive back Derek Slywka has been a nice surprise in his rookie season for head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s side and will be looked upon to step up again.

3. WHERE’S THE RUN GAME?

Running back Spencer Brown appeared to be the answer on the ground for the Argos, but he has just 55 yards on 25 carries over the last three games. Whether it’s Brown or Deonta McMahon, someone has to step up to take some pressure off Arbuckle.

NEED TO KNOW: