3 players fined following Week 17 action

TORONTO — Three players have been fined following action in Week 17, the CFL announced on Friday.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued three fines from Week 17.

Calgary offensive lineman Joshua Coker has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Montreal defensive lineman Lwal Uguak.

Calgary wide receiver Dominique Rhymes has been fined for committing a non-football act – striking Montreal linebacker Tyrice Beverette.

BC defensive lineman Levi Bell has been fined for delivering a high hit on Toronto quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: