3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 18 win over Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders maintained their foothold in the West Division as they held off the Ottawa REDBLACKS 20-13 at TD Place on Friday.

Big plays on the defensive side of the ball set the tone for Saskatchewan, while Trevor Harris and the offence made sure to seal the win late. The victory improved the Riders to a CFL-best 11-4, while Ottawa fell to 4-11 and was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined Saskatchewan’s win over Ottawa.

RELATED

» Riders’ defence steps up to end REDBLACKS’ playoff hopes

» Saskatchewan, Ottawa by the numbers

» Depth Charts: SSK | OTT

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

3 — SASKATCHEWAN INTERCEPTIONS

Saskatchewan entered Week 18 off its first back-to-back losing stretch this season, with injuries in the secondary contributing to 684 passing yards allowed in the previous two games. Dru Brown looked to pick on that secondary early, but they made him pay with three interceptions. Antoine Brooks Jr. was first to strike, taking Brown’s first pass of the second quarter 85 yards for his first career pick-six and giving Saskatchewan a two-possession lead. A.J. Allen followed with a snag over the middle, and Jameer Thurman capped the trio in the third, prompting Ottawa to turn to Dustin Crum for the rest of the game.

While only Brooks Jr.’s play led to points, Saskatchewan’s turnover-heavy showing kept Ottawa off the field and their passing attack conservative.

127 — DOHNTE MEYERS FOURTH-QUARTER YARDS

The Riders’ offence struggled early, punting six straight possessions after an 84-yard opening drive. When it mattered most, Dohnte Meyers delivered. He accounted for 127 of his 158 yards in the fourth quarter, breaking the stalemate with a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first play of the frame. He added a 36-yard reception on the next drive and capped the night with a 25-yard grab in the final minute to help seal the win.

The second-year pro’s big night pushed him over 1,000 yards on the season, and he looks to be a key target for Harris as the Riders begin to look ahead to the playoffs.

341 — TREVOR HARRIS PASSING YARDS

Along with the key completions to Meyers, Harris kept Saskatchewan’s offence moving when it counted, finishing 27-for-33 for 341 yards and a touchdown. His efficient performance pushed him past the 4,000-yard mark for the season and helped the Riders control the clock while limiting Ottawa’s opportunities.

Even after a late strip-sack fumble that threatened momentum, Harris stayed aggressive, dropping back to deliver crucial throws to KeeSean Johnson and Meyers to put the game out of reach.