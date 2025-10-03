Riders’ defence steps up to end REDBLACKS’ playoff hopes

OTTAWA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders nabbed three interceptions, including an Antoine Brooks Jr. pick six, as they downed the Ottawa REDBLACKS 20-13 at TD Place on Friday.

After giving up 75 points over their last two outings, Saskatchewan’s defence responded in style to help the Riders improve to 11-4 and earn their first win in the nation’s capital since 2017.

While the defence led the way, the offence brought it home. Trevor Harris went 27-for-33 with 341 yards — now over 4,000 this season — and a touchdown. A.J. Ouellette scored to make it his fifth straight game with a touchdown, and Dohnte Meyers reeled in all six of his targets for 158 yards and a major.

Fighting for their playoff lives, it was a game to forget for Dru Brown. He went 11-for-20 with 141 yards and the three picks before being benched in the third quarter. In relief, Dustin Crum completed 12 of 16 attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown. Justin Hardy caught the lone Ottawa major and totalled 57 yards, leaving him 63 shy of his third consecutive 1,000-yard season.

With this result, the REDBLACKS are officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Montreal Alouettes clinched a playoff berth and a home game, and the Roughriders can secure a home playoff date themselves if Calgary defeats BC on Saturday.

Saskatchewan hit the ground running with a quick defensive stop and an 11-play, 84-yard drive. Harris hit four different receivers for chain-moving receptions en route to the one, where Ouellette punched it in. Campbell Fair, in for Brett Lauther, missed the convert to leave it 6-0.

After a pair of punts, Ottawa found some rhythm as Brown connected with Kalil Pimpleton and Hardy for 20-yard gains, closing the quarter at the edge of the red zone. But on the first play of the second, Antoine Brooks Jr. jumped Eugene Lewis’ route, nabbed Brown’s quick pass, and raced it back 85 yards for his first career pick six. Harris hit Ajou Ajou on the two-point convert to make it 14-0.

Brown made it back-to-back interceptions as A.J. Allen lurked under a risky throw to Hardy over the middle. The REDBLACKS’ defence forced a quick two-and-out to limit the damage, and an illegal Ottawa block wiped out what would have been a return touchdown for Pimpleton on the subsequent punt.

Later in the second, the Riders’ offence showed life, taking a drive riddled with penalties on both sides from the two to midfield. Adrian Frye made sure they went no further, leading a party of REDBLACKS rushers that swallowed Harris in the backfield for a drive-killing sack.

Taking over after the three-minute warning, Brown built on the momentum with a laser up the gut to Bralon Addison for 25 yards, while William Stanback worked some productive rushes to reach the red zone. Looking for Lewis in the end zone, Brown was denied by reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr., forcing Ottawa to settle for a 25-yard Lewis Ward field goal as time expired in the half.

Blessman Ta’ala’s fourth sack of the season forced a quick Riders punt, but Ottawa’s momentum disappeared on the very next play when Jameer Thurman jumped Brown’s first throw of the half. After his third interception, head coach Bob Dyce turned to Crum at quarterback.

Nearing the end of the third, both sides traded time-consuming drives that came up empty. Crum led an 11-play march to the edge of field-goal range, only for Ward’s 49-yard try to sail wide right — his third miss from inside 50 in the last two games.

Despite holding a two-score lead, the Riders’ offence was sputtering, managing just nine first downs since their opening drive. That was until Dohnte Meyers broke free on a slant for a 66-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Fair’s tough CFL debut continued as he missed another extra point, but Saskatchewan was in control at 20-3.

Crum kept Ottawa alive in the 17-point hole, converting three third downs on a six-minute, 11-play march. Taking advantage of a Riders’ secondary missing Milligan Jr., who left hurt earlier in the drive, Crum capped it with a nine-yard bullet to Hardy. Ward’s extra point cut the deficit to 20-10.

Midway through the fourth, the Riders leaned on the run to burn clock. Ouellette and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon combined for 28 yards on six touches before Harris connected with Dohnte Meyers for 36 yards, pushing him past 1,000 yards on the season.

Deep in Ottawa’s zone after Meyers’ catch, Davion Taylor levelled Harris, and Bryce Carter scooped the loose ball in stride. Carter raced 81 yards before Ouellette could hustle back and bring him down to stop the touchdown. Saskatchewan’s defence answered with a sack of their own, setting up Ward for a 26-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game.

The REDBLACKS’ comeback attempt ultimately fell short as Harris went deep to KeeSean Johnson and Meyers for gains of 14 and 25 yards, and time ran out with Saskatchewan in control.

The Riders are back at home in Week 19 to take on the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, October 10, while the REDBLACKS are set to meet the Montreal Alouettes on Monday, October 13.