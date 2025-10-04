3 stats that defined BC’s Week 18 win over Calgary

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions are headed to the post-season, clinching a playoff spot with a 38-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday night.

BC built a massive early lead and leaned on a star-studded passing attack and timely takeaways on defence to secure a fourth straight win and improve to 9-7.

Vernon Adams Jr. staged a late push in his first game back at BC, where he spent two seasons, but it wasn’t enough. Calgary fell to 8-7, with pressure mounting after a fourth consecutive loss.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined BC’s win over Calgary.

414 — NATHAN ROURKE PASSING YARDS

Two fourth-quarter interceptions aside, Nathan Rourke was automatic. He went for a season-high 414 yards and tossed four touchdowns. With 27 passing majors on the season, it’s a new career-high for the former Most Outstanding Canadian.

Rourke’s first-half performance was near perfect, going 16-for-19 with 248 yards and three touchdowns. His connections with Keon Hatcher Sr., Jevon Cottoy, James Butler and Justin McInnis — all of whom surpassed 60 yards receiving — powered BC’s early dominance and set the tone for the game.

3 — BC INTERCEPTIONS

As the Lions’ offence started to stall late, the defence picked up the slack. Along with six sacks, the Lions nabbed three interceptions, making it six in two games against Calgary this season. Jackson Findlay was first to make Adams Jr. pay, going step-for-step with Jalen Philpot in the end zone before diving in front of a toss that would have given Calgary a big momentum boost heading into the fourth. Robert Carter Jr. doubled down in the fourth, ending Calgary’s comeback hopes by reeling in a heave while it was a one-possession game, and adding one more for good measure after BC added insurance, setting up Rouke in victory formation.

When the Lions needed plays on defence, Findlay and Carter Jr. — both rookies — stepped up to take it home.

25 — POINT FOURTH-QUARTER LEAD The Stamps’ late push might have mustered a win had it not been for BC’s dominant first three quarters. In addition to Rourke’s first-half masterpiece, the Lions’ defence held Calgary to just nine points and no touchdowns as they entered the final frame. While Dedrick Mills was hyper-efficient, going for 85 yards on seven carries, the Lions’ early barrage took him out of the game script and forced Calgary into a one-dimensional attack. By the time the Stamps’ passing game finally found life in the fourth, the 25-point deficit was too steep to overcome — though they did make the Lions sweat.