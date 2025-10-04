3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 18 win over Toronto

TORONTO – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were ready to play in Week 18 after an eyebrow-raising defeat in Winnipeg the week prior. A 47-29 win on the road over their local rival means that they have claimed the regular season series and that Toronto’s playoff hopes have been dashed.

Toronto’s quarterbacks were under duress throughout the contest, as a sack on Arbuckle knocked him out of the game early, bringing backup Jarret Doege onto the field. On the other side, Kenny Lawler rediscovered his scoring touch, showing off his chemistry with Bo Levi Mitchell yet again.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Toronto Argonauts.

2 – KENNY LAWLER TOUCHDOWNS

After a one-game absence from the end zone, Lawler is back.

An early five-yard grab by Lawler was the game’s first touchdown as Hamilton jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter. Then, with the Argos gaining momentum after a positive third quarter, Lawler returned to the end zone with a 34-yard score to settle things down for his team and make it 13 receiving touchdowns on the year.

3 – STAVROS KATSANTONIS INTERCEPTIONS

Hamilton safety Stavros Katsantonis had a game to remember on Saturday. He collected three interceptions off of Doege as part of an impressive overall defensive display from the Tabbies.

Katsantonis made a nice diving catch to haul in his first takeaway of the afternoon in the second quarter after the football took a couple of deflections. In the fourth quarter, Katsantonis picked off Doege again as he looked for Kevin Mital in the middle of the field, leading to a Hamilton field goal. And then for good measure, Katsantonis added one more pick to the box score on the Argos’ penultimate possession.

4 – JULIAN HOWSARE SACKS

The story of the day at BMO Field was the unrelenting pass rush of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It was an early strip sack by Philip Ossai which knocked Arbuckle out of the game and from there, the Tabbies’ defensive line only continued to penetrate.

Julian Howsare accounted for four of his team’s eight sacks and also recovered the football on Ossai’s early takedown. His third sack of the day came on the play before the fourth-quarter safety by Ossai which essentially sealed the game for the visitors.