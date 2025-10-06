5 PFF Stats that stand out from Week 18

Two more teams have secured a playoff spot in Week 18, with the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes punching their ticket to the big dance.

The Alouettes did it via watching the Argonauts and REDBLACKS lose their respective matchups, while the Lions took the field to secure their spot.

It was once again a complete effort for BC, with both sides of the ball showing the team is ready to compete. Nathan Rourke and the offence showcased their usual explosiveness, while rookie Jackson Findlay stepped up in the back end for the defence.

Who else excelled in Week 18 according to Pro Football Focus? Let’s find out.

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 92.3 PASSING GRADE

Bo Levi Mitchell did Bo Levi Mitchell things in Week 18, leading all quarterbacks in passing grade and helping the Ticats move to double-digit wins.

Mitchell’s passing grade is a byproduct of throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns, with only one interception. PFF credited the quarterback with four big-time throws (which is a high-difficulty, high-value pass according to PFF), tying Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. with the most in Week 18.

The Tabbies’ quarterback leads the league with 31 big-time throwns in 2025, while also ranking No. 1 in passing yards with 4,726.

KEON HATCHER SR. | RECEIVER | BC LIONS | 6 FIRST DOWN CATCHES

Speaking of No. 1, Keon Hatcher Sr. ranks first in receiving yards (1,516), more than 200 ahead of second place Kenny Lawler (1,287).

Hatcher Sr.’s performance in Week 18 was no different than usual, leading the league in receiving first downs (six), according to PFF, while also catching seven passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The receiver was instrumental in helping the Lions secure their place in the post-season with a 38-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

AJ OUELLETTE | RUNNING BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 8 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

Ottawa flips the field and Bryce Carter is MOVING!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Roughriders vs. @REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/1kO7JZhlvY — CFL (@CFL) October 4, 2025

Looking at the box score, one might think that running back AJ Ouellette didn’t have the best of games. That’s because the runner finished with 18 runs for 53 yards and a catch for 20 more yards.

A deep dive into the stats paints a different picture, though, with Ouellette leading the league with rushing first downs (eight), three more than second place Dedrick Mills (five).

That means the runner was essential in helping the Roughriders control the clock and keep the Ottawa REDBLACKS from completing a comeback effort (not to mention his touchdown-saving tackle after an interception). Saskatchewan’s 20-13 win keeps them four points ahead of second place in the West Division with three weeks to go.

JULIAN HOWSARE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 11 PRESSURES

Julian Howsare‘s outing against the Argonauts on Saturday was one of the most memorable pass rushing performances of 2025.

The defensive lineman gained a staggering 11 total pressures, according to PFF. That means Howsare not only sacked the quarterback four times, he also contributed two hits and five hurries, helping the Tabbies force four interceptions, while also recovering a fumble of his own.

His performance now ties him with Montreal’s Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund for second in the CFL in sacks with 11.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS | 25 PER CENT COMPLETION ALLOWED

Rookie defensive back Jackson Findlay has made an impact recently for the BC Lions, catching an interception in each of his last two outings.

It’s not only by turning the ball over that Findlay impacts games for the Leos. The rookie was targeted four times in coverage in Week 18 and allowed only one catch and 18 total yards.

Opposing quarterbacks when targeting Findlay had a passer rating of 6.3, lowest among all defenders that were targeted in coverage more than once.