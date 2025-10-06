CFL Injury Reports: WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Friday, October 10 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Mario Alford
|RB
|Hip
|Full
|Tevaughn Campbell
|DB
|Head
|Limited
|Jaxon Ford
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Brett Lauther
|K
|Back
|DNP
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Personal
|DNP
|Donte Meyers
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Rolan Milligan
|DB
|Foot/Knee
|DNP
|Mitch Picton
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Shane Ray
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Marcus Sayles
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Melique Straker
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Tommy Stevens
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
Saturday, October 11 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, October 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Monday, October 13 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THUR
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THUR
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status