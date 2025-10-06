Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 6, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Friday, October 10 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Mario Alford RB Hip Full
Tevaughn Campbell DB Head Limited
Jaxon Ford DB Knee Limited
Brett Lauther K Back DNP
Nelson Lokombo DB Ankle DNP
Micah Johnson DL Personal DNP
Donte Meyers WR Ankle DNP
Rolan Milligan DB Foot/Knee DNP
Mitch Picton WR Ankle Full
Shane Ray DL Shoulder DNP
Marcus Sayles DB Knee DNP
Melique Straker LB Illness DNP
Tommy Stevens QB Knee DNP

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Saturday, October 11 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, October 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THUR Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Monday, October 13 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

 

