KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

TORONTO — Another week, another new Grey Cup favourite.

Post-OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, there has been a different Grey Cup favourite every week. That’s a great example of just how close this season is, with many teams having the formula to hoist the coveted trophy in November.

Heading into WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have become the first team to emerge as the favourite for a second time.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly know as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

RELATED

» Buy tickets for CFL games

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 18 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 19.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan C Hamilton C Montreal C BC C Winnipeg 99.06% Calgary 88.04% Edmonton 12.90% Toronto E Ottawa E

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton C Montreal C Saskatchewan 99.62% Winnipeg 49.96% BC 46.14% Calgary 4.28% Ottawa E Toronto E Edmonton E

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 99.87% Montreal 0.13% Toronto E Ottawa E

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 97.85% BC 1.35% Calgary 0.80% Winnipeg E Edmonton E

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 72.21% Saskatchewan 55.74% Winnipeg 29.60% Montreal 22.04% BC 17.75% Calgary 1.81% Edmonton 0.85% Toronto E Ottawa E

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 33.26% Hamilton 25.15% Winnipeg 22.21% BC 11.83% Montreal 6.91% Calgary 0.35% Edmonton 0.29% Toronto E Ottawa E

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan/Hamilton 40.07% Winnipeg/Hamilton 19.95% Saskatchewan/Montreal 12.28% BC/Hamilton 11.73% Winnipeg/Montreal 6.16%