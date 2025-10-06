MMQB: 4 crucial questions with playoffs approaching

Welcome to October, friends!

And as we start the final calendar month of the regular season, almost everything remains undecided when it comes to the 2025 playoff picture.

With the stretch drive entering its final phase, here are four questions still to be answered before the playoffs start next month.

HOW WILL THE WEST DIVISION SHAKE OUT?

With their 38-24 win over Calgary to close out Week 18, the BC Lions became the second West Division team to clinch a playoff spot, joining the first place Saskatchewan Roughriders. And, with a tough loss over the weekend, Toronto has officially been eliminated from playoff contention, which means we’ll see an West Division crossover for the first time since 2019.

So how is this all going to play out? Well, with three weeks remaining, all five West Division teams have something to play for.

Needing one more win the rest of the way to get the job done, Saskatchewan has its first chance to clinch top seed in the division when they play on Friday night against the Argos. With a magic number of just one, the odds are in favour of the Riders hosting the Western Final on November 8.

Next up is the race for second and the right to host the Western Semi-Final one week prior. Saturday’s win for BC was not only their fourth straight, but it also won them their season series with the Stampeders. Now alone in second place at 9-7, the Lions have the edge to secure a home playoff date, albeit a slight one.

Interestingly, with both Calgary and Winnipeg sitting at 8-7, there’s a chance we could have a three-way tie here. In direct one-on-one scenarios, the Lions own the tiebreak over Calgary, the Bombers have it against BC, and the Stamps have the edge on Winnipeg.

Clear as mud, right?

And just to throw one extra wrench into the mix, the 6-9 Edmonton Elks are still alive, too. With games remaining against both Calgary and Winnipeg, at least two wins in their remaining three could see the Elks sneak in if a few other things go their way. That’s how up for grabs this division is, even with October underway.

In terms of trends, the Lions are pointed way up. They’ve won four in a row and six of eight, while the offence has posted 30 points or more in eight of their last nine. On the other end of the spectrum are the Stamps, who are averaging almost 40 points against during their current four-game skid.

It’s going to be a fun fight to the finish.

WHO’S GOING TO WIN THE RUSHING CROWN?

With three weeks to go, Calgary’s Dedrick Mills (1,120 yards), Saskatchewan’s AJ Ouellette (1,110), and BC’s James Butler (1,103) are less than 20 yards apart on top of the rushing table. It’s been a great season for all three, and we’re almost certain to get a first-time winner of the league’s rushing crown. But who has the edge from this tailback trio?

I tend to lean towards Mills, and not just because he currently leads the way. The Stampeders will be playing desperate football down the stretch, and the urgency level will likely be high in all three of their remaining games. The Riders also have three games remaining but may be in a spot to rest high-leverage starters depending on if or when they lock up the division.

That leaves Butler, who leads all running backs with 10 rushing touchdowns, but has just two games left and thus the least remaining runway. Regardless, Butler is having a stellar season. Those 10 touchdowns are already a career high, while he’s a few carries away from setting a new mark in yards; Butler’s career high is 1,116 from 2023.

CAN MONTREAL TRACK DOWN HAMILTON?

With only two East Division teams heading to the post-season, there’s only one remaining question: who’s clinching top spot and a first-round bye?

Thanks to owning the tiebreaker, the odds heavily favour 10-6 Hamilton, who need to win just one of their remaining two regular season games to get that “Y” beside their name. The math is simple for the Alouettes: they’d need to win out with Hamilton losing their final two to flip the script.

But even if they don’t win the division, Montreal feels dangerous. On a bye over the weekend, the Als have won three in a row, finally have starting quarterback Davis Alexander back healthy, and boast one of the league’s most terrifying defences. There’s lots of football left, but you can’t help but get 2023 vibes when Montreal built momentum late and rolled their way to the 110th Grey Cup.

WILL NATHAN ROURKE WILL THE DOUBLE?

In his first full year back in the league since 2022, Nathan Rourke is becoming a louder candidate for Most Outstanding Player each passing week. Already a heavy Most Outstanding Canadian favourite, Rourke is in a great spot to be the second player in as many years to win both awards; Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira took home the double last season.

Rourke’s case is strong. After throwing for a season-high 414 yards over the weekend, Rourke sits second overall with 4,584 passing yards. Notably, he’s less than 200 yards behind leader Bo Levi Mitchell despite missing two starts earlier this season. Rourke also sits second overall with 27 passing touchdowns and a 111.0 quarterback rating, while he’s the No. 1 ranked quarterback at Pro Football Focus.