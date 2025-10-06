Follow CFL

Riders sign American DB Nafees Lyon

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Nafees Lyon, the team announced on Monday.

Lyon (five-foot-nine, 184 pounds) joins the Roughriders with four years of CFL experience, spending time with the Edmonton Elks (2021-22) before being traded to the Montreal Alouettes in August of his sophomore campaign.

He went on to spend the next two-and-a-half seasons (2022-24) in Montreal, registering 115 total career tackles, one sack, five interceptions, and a forced fumble over 30 games played. Lyon was part of the 2023 Grey Cup Championship team in Montreal.

Collegiately, Lyon spent five seasons (2016-2020) at UNC Charlotte, suiting up for 40 games. The 28-year-old recorded 137 total tackles, including five for a loss, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He also returned 19 punts for 95 yards over his final two seasons.

