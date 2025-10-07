6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

Let’s get WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend off and running with the sleepers of the week in CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet.

With a couple of teams out of the post-season battle, the ground is fertile for some to stake their claim on roster spots for 2026, while for those playoff-bound, opportunity knocks (or in one case, runs) for others.

QUARTERBACK

Jarret Doege, Toronto, $5,000 Salary

Nick Arbuckle’s outstanding 2025 campaign reportedly comes to an end after he suffered a shoulder injury early in the Week 18 loss to Hamilton. The Argos will reportedly go with Jarret Doege, who passed for 323 yards and a pair of majors but threw four interceptions that contributed to Toronto’s loss. Doege averaged just 6.6 yards on his 49 attempts, as none of his 34 completions went further than 25 yards.

Don’t expect Toronto to suddenly become run-heavy. Doege will get more than his share of attempts against a Saskatchewan pass defence that ranks eighth with 289 yards allowed per game. For comparison, Arbuckle scored 17.3 fantasy points in his Week 3 start against the Roughriders, passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns, numbers that Doege should be well within range of. Doege scored 12.3 FP last week, and if he can avoid throwing to the players in green jerseys, he will be a solid bet to score 18–20 FP.

RUNNING BACK

Stevie Scott III, Montreal, $4,900 Salary

With a post-season berth assured, the Alouettes will look to fine-tune their offence toward a 112th Grey Cup title run. That means further establishing Stevie Scott III as the focal point of a running game in need of a jolt. Montreal enters the week averaging just 89.3 rushing yards per contest, placing them eighth in the league. However, the presence of Scott III, who has 45 carries for 261 yards in the last three games, points toward better days.

Scott III scored 12.5 fantasy points in his relief effort in Week 15, but has scored 9.3 FP and 7.3 FP in his two starts as the Als’ lead back. This week feels like a breakout is coming, as Scott III will face a REDBLACKS defence that, despite ranking second against the run (92.3 yards allowed per game), will probably start looking toward 2026 after being eliminated from the post-season. Scott’s projected 6.2 FP, combined with his low salary, translates into fantasy gold, with a ceiling of 14–16 FP for the Montreal workhorse.

RECEIVERS

Brendan O’Leary-Orange, Hamilton, $5,000 Salary

Brendan O’Leary-Orange doesn’t get many targets in the Ticats’ deep trench of receiving options, but when he does, the few fantasy users who have him in their lineups are rewarded handsomely. Week 18 was a season-best example, as O’Leary-Orange turned his only two targets into 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Week 18 game over Toronto, scoring 25.1 fantasy points.

Although he has just 22 receptions, O’Leary-Orange is averaging a major every 5.5 catches. That’s an impressive rate, yet he will continue to be hard-pressed for looks with the options Bo Levi Mitchell has available. However, with a playoff berth assured and two games remaining in the regular season, there’s potential the Ticats will rest starters to keep them fresh for the playoffs. Should that be the case this week, keep an eye on O’Leary-Orange, who is projected for 8.3 fantasy points. His big-play upside could put him in the neighbourhood of 12–14 FP.

Makai Polk, Toronto, $11,000 Salary

The fantasy fortunes of Makai Polk are trending upward after he scored 16.8 FP in the Week 18 loss to Hamilton. Polk, who had just one reception in Week 17, finished with eight catches on a team-high 14 targets from Jarret Doege. With the pivot starting against Saskatchewan on Friday Night Football, the flurry of targets could continue.

Polk has been targeted at least six times in each of his first five starts since returning to the Argos, with Saturday marking the second time he has recorded double-digit targets. This season has seen Toronto receivers rotate as the team’s clear-cut WR1, including Damonte Coxie, Dejon Brissett, and Jake Herslow.

This appears to be Polk’s time atop the pecking order, and if Week 17 was any indication, Polk should be in your lineup. Projected for 13.1 fantasy points, it’s not too much of a stretch to suggest Polk can finish with 20+ this week.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary

Oh, the embarrassment of riches afforded Roughriders pivot Trevor Harris. An already deep receiving corps became deeper when Kian Schaffer-Baker returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 1. Schaffer-Baker was eased back in, catching four of his five targets for 41 yards in Saskatchewan’s win over Ottawa, making him one of eight different players to record a reception.

Getting Schaffer-Baker in post-season mode will be paramount for the Roughriders, so count on Harris to continue involving the talented game-changer against a Toronto defence that has allowed league highs in both passing majors (30) and completions of more than 30 yards (32). KSB’s projection of 4.9 fantasy points is modest, but we expect him to top last week’s 8.1 FP and finish in the range of 13–15 FP.

Luther Hakunavanhu, Ottawa, $2,500 Salary

Let’s end the week with a dart throw in Luther Hakunavanhu, who caught his first pass of the season in last week’s loss to the Roughriders. With the REDBLACKS out of playoff contention, Ottawa will likely use the final three games to jumpstart their 2026 plans, which could include Hakunavanhu, who has appeared in just three games this season.

The veteran receiver has shown flashes of being a playmaker, evidenced by his career average of 15.2 yards per catch. Hakunavanhu has recorded at least one reception of over 40 yards in each of his first four seasons. With the REDBLACKS struggling to find someone who can consistently stretch defences (a league-low 11 completions of 30+ yards), giving Hakunavanhu an extended opportunity makes him intriguing. Keep an eye on where he lands on the depth chart; if he’s atop it, the projected 0.9 FP could rise to 11–13 FP if he gets enough targets.