Als release QB Cameron Dukes; sign QB E.J. Perry

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday they have signed American quarterback E.J. Perry and released American quarterback Cameron Dukes.

Dukes (six-foot, 210 pounds) signed with the Als in August after attending training camp with the Toronto Argonauts.

RELATED

» Riders’ defence help snap two-game losing skid with win over REDBLACKS

» Tiger-Cats take down Argonauts in Toronto to claim season series

» Lions punch playoff ticket with win over Stamps

» 112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Als, Lions clinch playoff berths

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

In 2024, he completed 143 of 199 passes for 1,444 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 321 yards and four more majors.

The Kentucky native joined the Argos in 2023, appearing in all 18 games that season while throwing for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Perry (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2022 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Perry also spent time with the Houston Texans the following year before re-joining Jacksonville. The Andover, MS native also played in the UFL.

The 27-year-old played in 20 games over two seasons (2019 and 2021) with the Brown University Bears. He finished his career at Brown second all-time in total offensive yards (7,113) and pass completions (546). He was also third in passing yards (5,981) and touchdowns (45).

His uncle John Perry was the head coach of Merrimack College and was a receivers coach with the Houston Texans.

The Alouettes also announced the release of receiver Jose Barbon (Temple) and offensive Lineman Ed Montilus (North Carolina).