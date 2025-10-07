AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who leads ahead of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?

TORONTO — WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend is here and the playoff picture is starting to taking shape.

Two more teams have secured their spot in the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes. The Lions and Alouettes join the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the group of teams that will be playing in November.

Meanwhile, two teams have been eliminated in the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS, leaving the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks to battle for the two remaining spots.

Where does each team rank in this week’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

1. BC Lions (9-7)

Last week: 1

Last game: 38-24 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Edmonton, October 17

Worth noting: The BC Lions won their fourth straight game in Week 18, taking down the Calgary Stampeders 38-24 with yet another explosive performance by Nathan Rourke and the offence. The defensive side of the ball is also getting better and better in BC, led by Mathieu Betts, who has 10 sacks over his last four games. The win secured a playoff spot for the Leos as they head into their final bye week before facing the Edmonton Elks in Week 20. BC is still looking to secure a home playoff date, sitting only two points ahead of the Blue Bombers and Stampeders with three weeks left.

2. Montreal Alouettes (8-7)

Last week: 2

Last game: 38-20 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Ottawa, October 13

Worth noting: The Montreal Alouettes also secured their playoff spot in Week 18, but did so by watching the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS lose their matchups. The Als have been getting healthier over the final stretch, getting quarterback Davis Alexander back into a lineup that has won three straight games. Montreal returns from their bye week to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend. Jason Maas’ team is still in the race for the East Division crown, but can’t afford to lose any more ground against a Tiger-Cats team that sits four points ahead of them in the standings.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (11-4)

Last week: 3

Last game: 20-13 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Toronto, October 10

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders took care of business in Week 18 against the REDBLACKS, coming away with a 20-13 win on the road. The defence continues to be the calling card for Corey Mace’s team, as no defence in the CFL has allowed fewer points than the Riders (346) in 2025. The unit kept Ottawa to only three points over the first three quarters and the offence was able to control the clock late in the game via AJ Ouellette to complete the win. Saskatchewan is now looking to maintain their distance in the West Division as they host the Argonauts on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-7)

Last week: 4

Last game: 40-3 win over Hamilton

Next game: at Edmonton, October 11

Worth noting: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were also on a bye in Week 18 coming off their 40-3 win over the Ticats. The KPMG Playoff Probability gives the Bombers a 99.06 per cent chance of making the post-season and a 49.96 per cent chance of hosting a playoff game. Both of those goals require the Bombers to stay ahead of their West Division rivals, starting with the Edmonton Elks on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend. Winnipeg travels to Edmonton to face Cody Fajardo and co. in a do-or-die game for the Green and Gold.

5. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-6)

Last week: 6

Last game: 47-29 win over Toronto

Next game: vs. Calgary, October 11

Worth noting: The Tiger-Cats bounced back from their Week 17 loss to Winnipeg with a 47-29 triumph over Toronto. Bo Levi Mitchell added four more passing majors to his total and the team as a whole averaged 8.8 yards of offence per play against the Boatmen. The win gives the Ticats a four-point lead over the Alouettes in the East Division. Mitchell and the Tabbies will look to maintain their lead as they welcome the pivot’s former team, the Calgary Stampeders, to town on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

6. Edmonton Elks (6-9)

Last week: 5

Last game: 27-25 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, October 11

Worth noting: The Elks are still alive in the post-season race, but have no more room for error going forward as they face the Blue Bombers on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, the Lions in Week 20 and the Stampeders in Week 21. Edmonton is coming off a bye, but so is Winnipeg who is coming to town on Saturday. Cody Fajardo hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 12 and the Double E will rely on his leadership to help the team put together a streak that vaults them into the playoffs late in the season.

7. Calgary Stampeders (8-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 38-24 loss to BC

Next game: at Hamilton, October 11

Worth noting: The Stampeders lost their fourth straight game in Week 18, dropping a 38-24 matchup to the Lions in Vancouver. A hot start to the season for Calgary has all but faded, but there’s more than enough time to put everything together over the final stretch. Vernon Adams Jr. and the offence are still among the most talented in the league and the defence has the pieces to compete with anyone, but the team needs to break their losing streak when they travel to Hamilton to face Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

8. Toronto Argonauts (5-11)

Last week: 8

Last game: 47-29 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Saskatchewan, October 10

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts have officially been eliminated from the post-season with their loss to Hamilton in Week 18. Despite scoring the third most points (465) so far in 2025, the Double Blue was unable to keep pace in the East Division or prevent a crossover from the West Division. The Argos will still present a challenge down the stretch with dangerous pieces such as receivers Makai Polk and Jake Herslow, even without pivot Nick Arbuckle, who’s reportedly out for the season. Toronto’s next game is a battle against the Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-11)

Last week: 9

Last game: 20-13 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Montreal, October 13

Worth noting: The Ottawa REDBLACKS have also been eliminated from playoff contention after losing in Week 18. Ottawa tried putting together a comeback effort against the Riders, but fell short in the fourth quarter. Bob Dyce’s squad also features plenty of talented players such as Dru Brown and Bralon Addison, positioning the team to play spoiler over the final three weeks of the season. That includes a Thanksgiving matchup against the Montreal Alouettes on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.