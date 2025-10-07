Honour Roll, Week 18: Julian Howsare, Bo Levi Mitchell, Ticats’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Julian Howsare, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger Cats’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 18 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» 5 PFF Stats that stand out from Week 18

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 18: OFFENCE

QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 47 – TOR 29

PFF Player Grade: 84.7

18-of-25 passing (72 per cent) for 320 yards; 10 th 300+ yard outing this season

300+ yard outing this season Three 30+ yard completions

Four touchdown passes, including an 87-yard effort to Brendan O’Leary-Orange in the first quarter

152.1 efficiency rating

Third CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Weeks 5 and 8)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 18: DEFENCE

DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 47 – TOR 29

PFF Player Grade: 91.7

65 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles, and a career-high four sacks; resulting in a loss of 32 yards

91.9 Grade on 52 pass rush snaps

Fourth CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection this season (Weeks 5, 10 and 14)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 18: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 47 – TOR 29

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 18

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)