Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend picks

TORONTO — What are you thankful for, CFL fans?

The CFL.ca writers are thankful for a full slate of CFL games to take in on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend. They’re also thankful that it’s still anyone’s game to be named top pick maker in 2025.

Pat Steinberg sits alone in first place, with Kristina Costabile and Matt Cauz just two games behind him. Jamie Nye is in third, one game behind second, and Vicki Hall sits one game behind in fourth. It’s a close race. Really close.

Will Week 19’s picks move someone else into first?

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

TORONTO AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, October 10

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

The opening game of Week 19 features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Argonauts were officially eliminated from post-season contention in Week 18, thanks to a defeat at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Don’t expect them to just give up, however, with pride on the line for Ryan Dinwiddie’s group in the final stretch of the season. Per a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, it will be Jarret Doege starting the game for the Double Blue, with Nick Arbuckle done for the season. On the other hand, the Riders still sit in first place in the West Division and will be looking to secure a home playoff date. Trevor Harris and co. snapped a two-game losing skid last week against Ottawa. Can they get the W in front of their home fans? All of the CFL.ca writers think so.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

CALGARY AT HAMILTON

Saturday, October 11

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CTV/CFL+

After starting the season as one of the favourites to win it all in November, the Calgary Stampeders have started to slide in the opposite direction. They’ve lost their last four contests and have fallen to third in the West. It isn’t time to panic for Dave Dickenson’s group, however. With three weeks left, the West Division is as tight as it gets, and the Stamps can still finish with a home playoff date. It’ll have to start with a win in Hamilton this weekend against a Tiger-Cats team coming off an impressive win over Toronto. Hamilton’s defence tallied nine sacks (four by Julian Howsare) and four interceptions (three from Stavros Katsantonis) on their way to a 47-29 win. Most of the pick makers think the Tabbies’ complete team will be too much for Calgary.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Hamilton

WINNIPEG AT EDMONTON

Saturday, October 11

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

The stakes are high for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend. The Elks are not out of the playoff race just yet, but they’ll need to get every win they can get, starting with one against Winnipeg, a team that is ahead of them by four points in the standings. The Bombers are tied in points with the Stampeders and will be looking to overtake Calgary for the third and final playoff spot in the West, and in turn, avoiding the crossover into the East. Both the Elks and Bombers are coming off a bye week, so there’s no advantage of rest for either. Who gets the big win on Saturday night? Most of the pick makers think it will be Winnipeg.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Winnipeg

OTTAWA AT MONTREAL

Monday, October 13

1:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have been eliminated from the post-season, but much like the Toronto Argonauts, they won’t just lie down and give up. Coming off a loss to the Riders last week, their third in a row, Dru Brown and co. are hoping to get back in the win column to finish off the final stretch of the season on a positive note. Montreal, on the other hand, clinched a playoff spot and a home playoff date last week, but are still looking to catch Hamilton for the top of the East Division. Every writer thinks Davis Alexander will improve to 10-0 to start his CFL career.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal