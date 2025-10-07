Report: Nick Arbuckle out for season, Doege to start vs. Riders

TORONTO — Quarterback Nick Arbuckle has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the Toronto Argonauts have decided to keep Arbuckle out for the rest of the season after he injured his shoulder last week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lalji also reported that the team will start Jarret Doege against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, and Tucker Horn will also get some in-game evaluation at some point before the year is over.

With Toronto’s loss to the Ticats in Week 18, they were officially eliminated from post-season contention.

In 15 games this year, Arbuckle connected on 365 of 504 passes for 4,370 yards, 26 touchdowns and and 15 interceptions.

After taking over for Arbuckle in the first quarter last week, Doege threw for 323 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 34 of 49 passes. In his start against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 16, Doege connected on 25 of 27 passes, throwing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Toronto heads to Saskatchewan on Friday Night Football to take on the Roughriders. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. or internationally.