Weekly Predictor: Who wins on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?

The playoff picture is starting to clear up with three weeks left in the regular season.

There are still some great races to watch, including the battle for the top of the East Division and the battle for home field in the West Division. Plus, the Elks aren’t quite out of it yet, as they’re in the race for the crossover into the East.

And there is plenty to be thankful for in the CFL on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend after a year full of big plays and new stars. We also now know that a new Grey Cup Champion will be crowned in Winnipeg in November.

So grab a turkey leg, settle in, and take a look at what I predict to happen in Week 19, after I had a rare perfect week of picks in Week 18.

Yes, even I’ll admit I haven’t been too thankful for the unpredictability of the 2025 season.

Are more upsets ahead?

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

TORONTO AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, October 10

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

The Riders will be rocking their alternate obsidian green jerseys on Friday Night Football under the lights at Mosaic Stadium, and there should be a buzz in the building as the Riders could clinch the West with a win. (Editor’s note: As of this writing, the CFL is still looking at each scenario carefully, and will release the full, official Playoff Scenarios later in the week to confirm each team’s path to the post-season.)

The Riders finally saw an early spark from the offence in the win in Ottawa, but they weren’t able to sustain the momentum on offence after that opening drive. There is still work to be done, but if the Roughriders all come to work with the same energy and effort that AJ Ouellette brought on that chase down of Bryce Carter, the green and white will be just fine!

The defence is also starting to look a lot more polished after a few weeks of being exposed by opposing quarterbacks.

Toronto heads into Saskatchewan with pride on the line, after yet another tough loss and getting eliminated from playoff contention. It could be Jarret Doege at quarterback, unless the Argos plan to see what they have down the depth chart, but either way, the Riders will be looking to get after the quarterback.

We’ll be watching early this week to see the severity of the injury to Rolan Milligan Jr. Last year’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player went down in Ottawa, further testing the Riders’ secondary. I think they can survive with the depth they have, especially if Tevaughn Campbell is able to return.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

CALGARY AT HAMILTON

Saturday, October 11

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CTV/CFL+

The Tiger-Cats are looking to stay on top of the East Division with a home win on Saturday. Bo Levi Mitchell, like the Riders’ Trevor Harris, could use a rest ahead of the playoffs, but the Tiger-Cats will want to take care of business first this weekend.

The Stampeders defence has all of a sudden gone from one of the best in the league to one of the worst in the matter of a month. That’s what led to the trade for Lorenzo Mauldin IV, as the Stampeders try to bulk up that pass rush that has been AWOL for the last few weeks.

It looked a little better against the Lions last week, but the Stamps still gave up nearly 40 points.

Hamilton’s bounce back after the loss in Winnipeg was a reminder to all around the CFL that the Tiger-Cats are still a complete team. Hamilton’s Greg Bell is a potential X-factor down the stretch for Hamilton out of the backfield.

If Calgary wants to win this, they have to play as near a perfect game as they’ve played all season. Any self-inflicted wounds and this will be their fifth straight loss.

PICK: HAMILTON

WINNIPEG AT EDMONTON

Saturday, October 11

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

The Bombers can potentially punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win this weekend.

Edmonton is in desperation mode and if Calgary wins earlier in the day, it’ll turn into a must-win game for the Elks.

The player the Bombers and the rest of the league have to key in on is Justin Rankin. If he gets rolling, it’s going to be a long game for the opposition. The Bombers know this, and after a bye week, they will come prepared, as they usually do.

I’m expecting the Bombers to turn this into the Brady Oliveira show. Oliveira’s touches are fewer than the last few years, though the production has been just fine.

So, be sure to try to roster both Rankin and Oliveira on your CFL Fantasy team this week because both teams need their running backs to get the job done throughout and into the playoffs.

This is truly a toss-up in my head, but after the Bombers dismantled the Tiger-Cats, I have to imagine they’ll get it done here as well.

PICK: WINNIPEG

OTTAWA AT MONTREAL

Monday, October 13

1:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Montreal and Ottawa get to showcase their game on Thanksgiving Monday. Of course, the game may not mean anything in the standings if Hamilton wins on Saturday, solidifying Montreal as the two seed and hosting the Eastern Semi-Final.

But it’ll be very meaningful for players who are playing for pay cheques next year in Ottawa. It will be for Montreal, too, to get Davis Alexander re-acclimated to his receivers.

Alexander is going for 10-0 as a starter this weekend, after he set the CFL record for most consecutive wins (nine) to start a career in Week 17.

I expect Ottawa to evaluate a few quarterbacks if they can afford to bring them on the roster.

Now, this all changes dramatically if Hamilton loses. Then we’ll have to wait to see how the Alouettes roll things out.

I’m not sure we see Alexander for a full slate of games down the stretch, but I do think he’ll be a factor before Montreal gives him a rest too.

PICK: MONTREAL