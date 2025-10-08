4 storylines to watch on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

Welcome to WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling extra thankful that we’ve been treated to an excellent year of Canadian football.

With just three weeks left in regular season action, there’s still plenty to be determined in terms of playoff seeding. Though for the purposes of this article, I won’t be touching on playoff scenarios. You can catch those on CFL.ca soon.

Instead, here’s a non-playoff-related storyline to watch in every game as we get ready to eat (way too much) turkey and watch football this long weekend.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend picks

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend?

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

THE UNDERRATED CANADIAN LINEBACKER

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Friday, October 10 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CFL+

A.J. Allen has quietly asserted himself as one of the best linebackers in the CFL this year.

Not only does he pass the eye test, roaming around the entire Saskatchewan Roughriders defence, making play after play, he’s also padded his stat line to back it up.

The Canadian WILL linebacker has totalled 87 defensive plays, tied for seventh-most in the league. For comparison, two of the best at his position, Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette and Toronto’s Cameron Judge, have 94 and 93, respectively.

Allen has collected 68 tackles on defence and another four on special teams, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a pair of interceptions, four knockdowns, and three tackles for loss. Yes, he can do it all.

In a game where Saskatchewan wants a win to keep their four-point cushion at the top of the West Division, look for Allen to make plays against the Argos, who have been eliminated from post-season contention and are reportedly starting quarterback Jarret Doege this week.

DISRUPTING THE QUARTERBACK

Calgary at Hamilton | Saturday, October 11 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CTV/CFL+

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made a habit of getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Sacks don’t tell the entire story of how disruptive a player or a team is, but the Ticats have still gotten their fair share of them. The team sits fifth in the CFL with 34 quarterback takedowns on the season.

But it’s the advanced stats that really solidify how good Hamilton has been in the backfield. According to PFF, the Tiger-Cats have 279 pressures (a combination of hits, hurries, and sacks), the most in the league. That’s 24 more than the second-best team, the BC Lions. It’s safe to say they’ve been living behind the line of scrimmage, making quarterbacks uncomfortable all year long.

Julian Howsare has been one of the standouts on the Ticats defensive line this year (I see you too, rookie Philip Ossai). Last week, Howsare had an astounding 11 pressures, including four sacks, against the Toronto Argonauts. He’s currently second in the league in sacks (11) and first in PFF pressures (68).

The ability to disrupt the quarterback has allowed the rest of the Tabbies’ defence to make plays as well. With pressure up front, Hamilton leads the league in pass knockdowns (63) and is tied with Saskatchewan for the league-lead in interceptions (21).

Looking to keep a four-point cushion between them and Montreal for first in the East, can the Tiger-Cats get pressure on Vernon Adams Jr.? Or will the Stampeders offensive line, that has given up a middle-of-the-pack 27 sacks this season, stand tall to let their quarterback make plays? Find out on Saturday afternoon.

GROUND GAME READY TO FEAST

Winnipeg at Edmonton | Saturday, October 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

Saturday’s doubleheader opens with a battle between two of the top running backs to take the field in Canada this year: Brady Oliveira and Justin Rankin.

We’ve known for years what Oliveira can do. He was named last year’s Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Player, after all. His bully ball mentality, ability to break tackles or carry defenders with him while he fights for extra yardage has been on full display in 2025. He’s just 29 yards away from his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, which would join Normie Kwong (1955-1958) as the only Canadians to achieve that feat and just the second Blue Bomber to do it. Oliveira has also shown off his pass-catching ability, adding another 416 yards through the air.

Justin Rankin burst onto the scene in 2025, and has been a major part of the Edmonton Elks’ offensive success. He has tallied 838 yards on the ground and, like Oliveira, gets in on the receiving game, adding another 633 yards through the air. When he gets the ball in his hands, he can extend plays, leading the league in 30+ yard rushes with 11.

With the weather cooling off and every game a must-win for all teams in the CFL as they eye playoff spots, it’s likely that Rankin and Oliveira will be relied upon to help their respective teams get a win this weekend.

THE PERFECT 10?

Ottawa at Montreal | Monday, October 13 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

We’re witnessing something special in Montreal.

Davis Alexander has taken the CFL by storm, already solidifying himself in the record books in his young career. Last week, he won his ninth-straight game, a CFL record for most wins to start a career. This week, he’s on the verge of improving to 10-0 as he and his Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thanksgiving Monday.

In the final game of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, both teams are playing for different things.

The REDBLACKS were officially eliminated from post-season contention last week and will be playing for pride and for potential jobs next season. As mentioned, Montreal is four points behind Hamilton for first in the East and will want to try to close the gap with a win at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Will Alexander continue to add to his impressive resume or will Dru Brown and co. spoil the feast? Grab your pumpkin pie and tune in on Monday to find out.