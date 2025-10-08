Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

Even though the top-heavy BC Lions are on a break, the WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend edition of the rankings of CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet is still awash with elite talent across the board.

This week is incredibly deep at running back, where any of the five on this week’s list can make a strong anchor for your lineup.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (18.1 Projected Fantasy Points): Yes, Bo Levi Mitchell has still got it. Last week’s 27.3 fantasy points snapped a four-game slump of under 20 FP, and his four passing majors marked the sixth time this season Mitchell has thrown for at least three TDs.

2. Davis Alexander, Montreal, $15,000 Salary (18.9 PFP): Davis Alexander has averaged 21.3 fantasy points in his last three starts. He now aims at an Ottawa defence that’s allowed at least 26 points in five of their last six games.

3. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $14,800 Salary (14.9 PFP): Week 17 marked just the second time Cody Fajardo failed to account for at least one major since taking the starting job in Week 8. A rebound is quite possible as the Elks will look to expose Winnipeg’s pass defence, which has allowed 26 completions of better than 30 yards.

4. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (14.6 PFP): The last time Zach Collaros faced the Edmonton defence, he put up 32.3 FP on the strength of 334 yards and four TD tosses. The Elks continue to struggle against the pass, making Collaros a strong play to consider.

5. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,000 Salary (14.4 PFP): The Stamps have lost four straight, but Vernon Adams Jr. has shown signs of fantasy hope despite throwing six interceptions in his last three. Adams Jr. scored 19.2 FP last week, numbers that would have been higher had he not thrown three picks.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (20.3 PFP): Greg Bell showed he can still produce even when the Ticats emphasize the pass, scoring 18.2 FP in Week 18. He’s averaged 23.1 FP in the previous five games, so yeah, that’s why Bell’s atop the list.

2. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (18.2 PFP): The odds of Justin Rankin going 1,000/1,000 are long, as he is 367 receiving yards (and 162 rushing yards) shy of making history, but not zero.

3. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (16 PFP): Five straight games with a touchdown, and the opportunity of facing a Toronto defence that’s allowed a league-high 48 offensive majors, translates into making sure AJ Ouellette finds a way into your WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend lineup.

4. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (16 PFP): Brady Oliveira has scored at least 19.1 FP four times since Week 9. He missed the previous meeting against the Elks, so his all-purpose style fits well against Edmonton’s league-worst 387 offensive yards allowed per game.

5. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,000 Salary (13.7 PFP): Averaging 14.7 yards per touch is an attractive sight for fantasy users. That’s what Dedrick Mills recorded in Week 18 on just seven touches from scrimmage. Imagine what he can do with more opportunities.

RECEIVERS

1. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,000 Salary (15.7 PFP): No receiver has delivered more big plays than Kenny Lawler, who has 13 this season. He also leads the league with 13 touchdowns: another reason Lawler’s atop the list this week.

2. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $14,000 Salary (17.7 PFP): The pairing of Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander is going to carry plenty of fantasy teams down the stretch. Philpot has averaged nearly 10 targets per game in his first four games since returning to the lineup, a trend that has no chance of slowing down.

3. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,600 Salary (15.3 PFP): A revived Zach Collaros is a good thing for Nic Demski, who scored 18.4 FP in Week 17. He’ll be a strong add this week when you consider he scored 26.1 FP in the previous meeting against the Elks in Week 4.

4. Jake Herslow, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (17.7 PFP): Regression was bound to happen. Jake Herslow is not going to remain at the level he was at last week (6.5 FP), but the change at pivot from Nick Arbuckle to Jarret Doege could affect Herslow down the stretch.

5. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $12,700 Salary (14.7 PFP): “Hold the phones,” said Dohnte Meyers in Week 18, scoring 27.8 FP, the second time in three games he has scored at least 20 fantasy points. The returns of Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker will not keep Meyers from remaining an elite fantasy option.

6. Makai Polk, Toronto, $11,000 Salary (13.1 PFP): Makai Polk had 14 targets in Week 18, perhaps a sign he and Jarret Doege have already established a rapport. Believe in that pairing and treat him as a solid add to your lineup. Polk didn’t practice on Tuesday, so it’s worth monitoring his status throughout the week.

7. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $14,000 Salary (14.9 PFP): Any potential change at pivot will not deter Justin Hardy from yet another 1,000-yard season. He’s just 63 yards shy of the mark and has averaged 20.3 FP in his last three games.

8. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $14,400 Salary (14.7 PFP): The consistency remains with KeeSean Johnson, who scored 13.8 FP in Week 18, his fourth straight game of at least 12.9 fantasy points. He’s had at least eight targets in five consecutive games, showing that Trevor Harris will keep counting on him.

9. Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $6,000 Salary (11.5 PFP): A bargain play considering Kiondré Smith has caught 19 of his 22 targets in the last three games. He’s overdue for a major, having not scored since Week 10. We have a feeling that the drought will end this weekend.

10. Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $12,000 Salary (14.5 PFP): Though he scored just 8.1 FP in Week 18, Bralon Addison will keep being heavily targeted by whoever gets the starting nod for the REDBLACKS at pivot.

11. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $12,500 Salary (13.4 PFP): Last week’s 6.2 FP was a blip on the radar for Samuel Emilus, who gets to face a Toronto defence that has allowed a league-high 30 touchdown passes. Emilus could also be due for a big play, as the Argos are also last in the league with 32 completions allowed of 30+.

12. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $14,500 Salary (13.3 PFP): Tyler Snead has scored a combined 37.4 FP in the last two games. Stacking him and Tyson Philpot is a smart move.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan, $9,600 Salary (8.5 PFP): The Riders are second in the league with 34 forced turnovers and top the league with just 32 big plays allowed.

2. Montreal, $7,100 Salary (6 PFP): We’re getting close to seeing the turnover-happy Als defence return to form, having scored at least five FP in four straight games. A Thanksgiving matchup against a struggling Ottawa offence might be their official revival.

3. Hamilton, $5,300 Salary (6.9 PFP): The league leader with 37 forced turnovers, the Ticats will add to that total against a Calgary offence that is on a four-game losing streak.

4. Toronto, $7,900 Salary (6.3 PFP): Though out of playoff contention, the Argos’ D remains a good fantasy option. Toronto leads the league with five defensive majors and has scored positive fantasy points in 11 straight games.